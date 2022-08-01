Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Movie On Youngest Param Vir Chakra Awardee In The Works; Chitrangda Singh Bags Rights

A film based on Subedar Yogender Yadav, who fought in the Kargil war and became the youngest ever to receive the Param Vir Chakra - the country's highest award for bravery in conflict - at the age of 19, is in the works.

Param Vir Chakra awardee Subedar Yogender Yadav with Chitrangda Singh IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 1:24 pm

Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh, who earlier produced "Soorma" as her debut production, has secured the rights to the subject.

Chitrangda, in a statement, said: "I'm very excited to tell stories of real heroes that are many times forgotten even though they still live amongst us. We need to glorify their journey . This will be another attempt to do what I tried with 'Soorma'."

The film is yet-to-be-titled. Yogender Yadav also remains as one of the three only living recipients of the Param Vir Chakra and has since continued to serve in the Indian Army.

Chitrangda, who made her acting debut with the Sudhir Mishra directorial "Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi", was recently seen in the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer crime thriller "Bob Biswas" which was a spin off of the Vidya Balan-starrer "Kahaani".

[With Inputs From IANS]

Art & Entertainment Param Vir Chakra (PVC) Chitrangda Singh Abhishek Bachchan Subedar Yogender Yadav Kargil War Biopic Military Movies
