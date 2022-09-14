Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Mouni Roy Reacts To #BoycottBrahmastra Trend, Says ‘Those Phantom People Don't Have Anything Else to Do’

Mouni Roy played the part of antagonist Junoon in the recently released film ‘Brahmastra’, headlined by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Mouni Roy as Junoon in 'Brahmastra'
Mouni Roy as Junoon in 'Brahmastra' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 6:37 pm

Mouni Roy is basking in the commercial success of her recently released film ‘Brahmastra’, which features her in the negative role of Junoon. While the film is led by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna, Mouni managed to stand apart in the film. In fact, she also shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan, who has a cameo in the film.

However, before the film’s success, #BoycottBrahmastra trend gained prominence on Twitter. Reacting to it, Mouni told News18, “It didn’t bother me but I would wonder why somebody would write such things even without watching the film first. If you watch it and then don’t like it, you can express it. But these are all phantom people, who are hiding behind their screens. They don’t have anything else to do.”

She also revealed how she was in awe of senior actors Amitabh and Nagarjuna during the shoot. Talking about the South superstar, she said, “We didn’t have many scenes together. I shot with him for two or three days in Devin, Bulgaria. I remember all of us women on set were gushing over him. Someone from the costume team came up to me and told me she felt that the song ‘Tu Mile Dil Khile’ was playing in the background and that whenever she would see him, violins would start playing (laughs). He’s so handsome, inside and out. He’s such a solid and good person. He’s a brilliant actor and has an amazing screen presence.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Meanwhile, a certain section of the media also mocked Mouni’s character as a ‘cheap version’ of MCU character Wanda Maximoff. Hearing that, she brushed aside those comparisons while accepting that she read them.

‘Brahmastra’ hit the screens on September 9 and is helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Mouni Roy BoycottBrahmastra Brahmastra Brahmastra Part One Shiva Brahmastra Trailer Brahmastra Promotion Brahmastra Box Office The Music Album Of Brahmastra Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Nagarjuna Amitabh Bachchan Ayan Mukerji Mouni Roy Nagarjuna Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Shah Rukh Khan Amitabh Bachchan Ayan Mukerji New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League