Mouni Roy Reacts To #BoycottBrahmastra Trend, Says ‘Those Phantom People Don't Have Anything Else to Do’

Mouni Roy is basking in the commercial success of her recently released film ‘Brahmastra’, which features her in the negative role of Junoon. While the film is led by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna, Mouni managed to stand apart in the film. In fact, she also shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan, who has a cameo in the film.

However, before the film’s success, #BoycottBrahmastra trend gained prominence on Twitter. Reacting to it, Mouni told News18, “It didn’t bother me but I would wonder why somebody would write such things even without watching the film first. If you watch it and then don’t like it, you can express it. But these are all phantom people, who are hiding behind their screens. They don’t have anything else to do.”

She also revealed how she was in awe of senior actors Amitabh and Nagarjuna during the shoot. Talking about the South superstar, she said, “We didn’t have many scenes together. I shot with him for two or three days in Devin, Bulgaria. I remember all of us women on set were gushing over him. Someone from the costume team came up to me and told me she felt that the song ‘Tu Mile Dil Khile’ was playing in the background and that whenever she would see him, violins would start playing (laughs). He’s so handsome, inside and out. He’s such a solid and good person. He’s a brilliant actor and has an amazing screen presence.”

Meanwhile, a certain section of the media also mocked Mouni’s character as a ‘cheap version’ of MCU character Wanda Maximoff. Hearing that, she brushed aside those comparisons while accepting that she read them.

‘Brahmastra’ hit the screens on September 9 and is helmed by Ayan Mukerji.