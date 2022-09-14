Mouni Roy On Her Clash With Shah Rukh Khan’s Vanarastra In ‘Brahmastra’: Can You Imagine My Luck?

The team of ‘Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva’ is on cloud nine as the film has managed to collect a total of Rs 225 crore at the global box office within its first weekend of release on September 9. The film, which stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Amitabh Bachchan, did open to mixed reviews by the audience.

However, it cannot be missed that the film’s antagonist Junoon, played by actor Mouni Roy, has been appreciated by the critics and cinegoers alike. With her all-black attire, the actress, as Junoon, exudes streaks of red light through her eyes.

With ‘Brahmāstra’ and her character Junoon getting so much love, Mouni feels ‘blessed and grateful’. She told News18, “I truly feel blessed and grateful. I didn’t imagine such a reaction. I didn’t think I would get so much love, adulation and respect for playing Junoon.”

In fact, she claimed that she has a special place in her heart for scenes with superstars Nargarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in the film. Interestingly, in the case of Shah Rukh Khan’s Vanarastra, Mouni is seen locking horns with him. When asked about her experience of playing the antagonist when most actresses dream of romancing Shah Rukh, Mouni said, “Can you imagine my luck? But something is better than nothing.”

The 36-year-old further talked about sharing screen space with him, and said, “He was someone I was completely amazed by. He was the most charming, intelligent and spontaneous human being and actor that I’ve met. Oh my god! He is brilliance personified. I used to have so many questions every single day and I would just go and ask him. He was so kind to answer everything. He gives love to everyone around him and all of us were in awe of Shah Rukh sir.”

The time upto the release of ‘Brahmāstra’, however, wasn’t an easy one as #BoycottBrahmastra trend picked up on Twitter just before the film’s release. Talking about it, Mouni signed off, “It didn’t bother me but I would wonder why somebody would write such things even without watching the film first. If you watch it and then don’t like it, you can express it. But these are all phantom people, who are hiding behind their screens. They don’t have anything else to do and have a surplus amount of time. So, they waste it doing these things.”