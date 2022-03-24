Mouni Roy Has An Interesting Story To Tell About Smriti Irani

Actress Mouni Roy took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for former co-star and now Minister of Women and Child Development of India, Smriti Irani on her birthday. Roy spoke about the days when she shared the screen with Irani in filmmaker Ekta Kapoor’s hit show, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’.

Irani played the lead role of Tulsi Virani in the show while Roy played her onscreen daughter Krishna Tulsi in the show. Sharing a candid picture of Irani sitting in a garden, on Instagram, she wrote, “My dearest Smriti di, @smritiiraniofficial. This is my most fav story about you to tell; more than a decade and half back, fresh out of Uni I had joined the cast of Kyunki, unnerved wondering how you may be; I was amazed beyond belief; unlike most of them, how kind you were to me (you didn’t have to be), how sharp & intelligent you were, spoke 7 languages, your outstanding vocabulary, your flare for reading (still have to return your books from 17 years ago), a beautiful nerd, everything that you were blew my mind & heart (sic)."

She added, “I wanted to be like you then, I wish to be like you now; I love you and I pray god always bless you with the best life has to offer making sure you spend your time with those who love and appreciate you the most. HAPPYYYYY BIRTHDAY (sic).”

The superhit show was on the air from 2000 to 2008 and aired on Star Plus. Irani shot to fame during her tenure on the show. After this, she was part of shows such as ‘Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat’, ‘Teen Bahuraaniyaan’, ‘Waaris’ and even hosted ‘Savdhaan India’. In the 2019 general elections, she defeated Rahul Gandhi and became the MP from Amethi.

Roy recently tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in Goa.