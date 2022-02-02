Before Tejasswi Prakash Won, Here Are The Most Controversial Moments Of ‘Bigg Boss 15’

‘Bigg Boss 15’ has finally come to a close with actress Tejasswi Prakash winning the 'BB15' title. This season has been a rollercoaster ride, with numerous jaw-dropping occurrences happening all through the past few months. Audiences witnessed the show begin with a forest and a conventional home, followed by the forest dwellers attacking the home and establishing up camp. Audiences witnessed participants develop and destroy friendships in the same house. Audiences witnessed a lot.

'Bigg Boss 15' has been quite the trip. So, as Season 15 has come to a close, here's taking a look at some of the most controversial issues that made this season worth remembering:

Pratik Sehajpal Breaks The Lock Of The Bathroom When Vidhi Pandya Is Inside

Pratik Sehajpal stunned the whole nation when, during a task, he broke the lock of a bathroom as a tactic, but actress Vidhi Pandya was having a bath in it. This had infuriated the entire 'BB' home, and Sehajpal had received a lot of hate online as well.

Karan Kundrra Choke Slams Pratik Sehajpal

Karan Kundrra choke-slamming Pratik Sehajpal, while the printing task was on, is memorable. Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra appeared to have had a falling out when the latter stole his blueprints. Karan Kundrra grabbed Pratik Sehajpal and choke-slammed him on the floor on his back, attempting to reclaim the blueprints. Later, Karan Kundrra received a scolding from host Salman Khan, but spectators were outraged that no action was taken against him, and he was just let go off with a warning.

Afsana Khan Tried To Harm Herself With A Knife

In 'Bigg Boss 15', contestant Afsana Khan did not get along with contestant Shamita Shetty. Afsana Khan seemed to dislike Shamita Shetty because of her problems with her English and her regulations. They had gotten into some heated disputes in the home, so much so that Shamita Shetty had lost her cool. But it was during a task after that when Afsana Khan attempted to hurt herself with a knife after losing her calm following an argument with Shamita Shetty. Afsana Khan had to leave the house post this incident.

Rakhi Sawant Discloses Her Husband’s Identity

Contestant Rakhi Sawant finally revealed her husband Ritesh Singh to the entire country on 'Bigg Boss 15' when she entered the house as a VIP with contestants Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. But, as she was enjoying her time in the mansion, she poured her heart out one day and explained that Ritesh Singh and she are not legally married.

Abhijeet Bichukale Asks For A Kiss From Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Contestant Abhijeet Bichukale's actions on 'Bigg Boss 15' have stunned the entire nation. Everything he was doing was surprising. From using bad language to requesting Devoleena Bhattacharjee to wash his clothes. But it was the heights when he requested Devoleena Bhattacharjee to kiss him on the cheek that's when everyone's mouth dropped. Devoleena Bhattacharjee's reaction was shocking, and Tejasswi Prakash was heard suggesting that she might smack him.

Tejasswi Prakash Calls Shamita Shetty ‘Aunty’

Contestants Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty acted as hotel personnel for a task that welcomed the viewers into the 'BB15' house. Tejasswi Prakash was assigned to give Karan Kundrra a massage, but she appeared to be having fun, which Karan Kundrra did not appreciate. So, he asked Shamita Shetty to take over. While Shamita Shetty was performing her job diligently, Tejasswi Prakash appeared to lose her cool and yanked Shamita Shetty off the table. Not only that, but later, while Shamita Shetty was looking after Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash stated, "Aunty uspe bhi chad gayi (Aunty got up on him as well)."

Ritesh Singh’s First Wife’s Allegations

Contestant Ritesh Singh was never one to talk about his history, and it wasn't until a photo of him with his previous wife went viral that everyone learned about it. Ritesh Singh was spotted in the home speaking brutally to Rakhi Sawant when Salman Khan corrected him and warned him that everyone is aware of his streak, referring to his first marriage. Ritesh Singh's first wife had accused him of domestic abuse, but he denied all the accusations.

Umar Riaz Evicted After Getting Into A Physical Fight With Pratik Sehajpal

During a task, contestant Umar Riaz got into a brawl with Pratik Sehajpal and shoved him to the ground. During the numerous 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episodes, Salman Khan frequently cautioned Umar Riaz to keep his temper under control. But, on that particular day, it was up to the fans to decide whether to keep or remove Umar Riaz. Salman Khan then declared that Umar Riaz will be evicted owing to his violent altercation with Pratik Sehajpal.