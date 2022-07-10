Monsoon Special: 7 Bollywood Rain Songs To Enjoy This Lazy Sunday Morning

The monsoon season has been hitting Mumbai pretty hard in the past week or so. The rains have long been an integral part of many Bollywood movies. A rain dance track is seen quite often in films and it’s always associated with romance. Rain songs have always given an escape to Bollywood directors to enhance the love track in the storyline.

On this lazy Sunday morning, here are a few songs to enjoy this lovely weather:

‘Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua’ (‘Shree 420’)

Sung by Manna Dey and Lata Mangeshkar, this Raj Kapoor-Nargis Dutt song is remembered whenever anyone is standing underneath an umbrella. The song was composed by Shankar Jaikishan and penned by Shailendra. Not a single monsoon season can pass by without playing this classic number.

‘Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein’ (‘Ajnabee’)

Sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, this song showed Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman in a wet rendezvous on the terrace. The song was composed by RB Burman and penned by Anand Bakshi. The song's soft romantic beats are still remembered and played at many a rain dance parties.

‘Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye’ (‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaaenge’)

Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, this song is for the die-hard romantic. Kajol is seen dancing in the rain and falling madly in love with her dream boy. Composed by Jatin Lalit and penned by Anand Bakshi, this song is for all the girls who are waiting for their prince charming.

‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ (‘Mohra’ And 'Sooryavanshi')

Sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, this song showed the sizzling chemistry between the then couple, Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. Composed by Viju Shah, this rain dance song will always be remembered for Raveena Tandon's sexy moves. Akshay Kumar recreated the same song again with Katrina Kaif this time for his film 'Sooryavanshi'.

‘Barso Re’ (‘Guru’)

Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Uday Mazumdar, this AR Rahman composition has the feel of rural India in it. The song penned beautifully by Gulzar explains the ecstatic enjoyment that a young village girl feels when the first rains of the season come by. Every time there is a little thunder in the clouds, you’re tempted to listening to this song. The visuals of Aishwariya Rai Bachchan dancing and cycling through the paddy fields and the countryside are etched in the minds of all Indians.

‘Gale Lag Jaa’ (‘De Dana Dan’)

Sung by Javed Ali and Ban Jyotsna, this song is another hit rain song. In this number, Akshay Kumar is seen romancing Katrina Kaif who is completely drenched in a saree. Composed by Pritam the song was penned by Ashish Pandit and is best remembered for being one of Katrina Kaif's most sexy romantic numbers.

‘Baarish’ (‘Half Girlfriend’)

Sung by Ash King and Shashaa Tirupati, this song was picturised on Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. The song showcases young college romance with some beautiful lyrics penned by Arafat Mehmood and Tanishk Bagchi. The song was composed by Tanishk Bagchi and it has been one of his most popular tracks over the years.