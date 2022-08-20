Mona Singh Defends Her 'Desh Mein Malaria Phaila Dai' Dialogue From 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Actor Mona Singh, who is currently seen playing the role of Aamir Khan's onscreen mother in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' , recently drew controversy for one of her dialogues in the film. In the film, Mona's Gurpreet Kaur Chaddha asks young Laal to not step out amid riots led by communal tension, saying ‘malaria faila hua hai (there is malaria outside)."

In an interview with HT, Mona said, “I think people who have raised an issue with the line have definitely not watched the film. The kind of son I have, Laal, he is a slow boy and understands things only when I explain them well. At that age, you cannot tell a kid that there are riots going on and people are killing each other. What is the best solution -- the way a mother can explain something so massive in such a beautiful way , ‘Desh me malaria faila hua hai’. He gets it bang on that its not the right time to step out of the house. I never bought guns for my nephew, I bought Lego, books or other toys. You don’t hand them guns or talk about issues like killing.”

She also said that people who have watched the film have not raised a question. "It’s so simple, there’s nothing to feel bad, there is no political thing going on in the film.”

The actor, who made her film debut as Aamir Khan’s sister-in-law in the 2009 blockbuster, '3 Idiots', also said that she felt extremely satisfied and happy after all the praise that’s coming her way for playing the feisty, Punjabi-speaking mom of the lead character in the film.

Sharing all that went into creating her look of an older woman, she told the publication, "For my younger days, there was no makeup at all. As I started ageing in the film, there was a lot going on in my hair, extensions, makeup, prosthetics, my body language, the way I speak, my reflexes becoming slower, talking with a deep baritone and breathing bit heavily.”