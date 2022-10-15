Mitaali Nag On ICC Men’s T-20 Cricket World Cup 2022: Cricket Is Not Just A Game, It’s Also A National Timepass For Kids And Adults

Cricket lovers are waiting with bated breath for the most-awaited sporting time of the year. And, why not? ICC Men’s T-20 Cricket World Cup 2022 is starting October 16 and you can possibly not miss the action. Actor Mitaali Nag who was last seen in ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ talks about her plans of watching the game and why she likes the T20 format.

“Cricket is not just a game that has made a place for India in the world sports but it is also a national time pass for kids and adults, mainly boys and men. I am not a big cricket fan. But I enjoy watching the matches where India plays against any other country. Depending on my schedule I will surely catch those matches this time,” she says.

About being fond of the T20 format, she adds, “It keeps non cricket lovers like me engaged and interested. The matches do not take time and you can enjoy it even on the go.”

Cricket is considered as a religion in India. No other sport is as popular as cricket. “As I mentioned earlier, it is a national time pass. Every gully has its own cricket club and its own Tendulkar and Kohli,” she continues, “If you ask me, my favourite cricketer is Sachin Tendulkar and that is not only for his game but also for his humbleness. That makes him a super human. I really admire him.”