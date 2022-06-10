Mika Singh Reveals That Sidhu Moosewala Was Getting Death Threats Since Five Years

Bollywood musician, Mika Singh recently spoke about the death of fellow Punjabi singer, Sidhu Moosewala. He added that Moosewala had been dealing with death threats for some time and that he had shared with him about it.

Talking about his meeting with Sidhu Moosewala back in 2017, Singh recalled that Moosewala had shared about getting death threats, according to a report by The Times of India.

He said "I remember when I had met Sidhu Moosewala during 2017-18 in London, we all were sitting with friends and at that also he was saying the same thing. He had shared with me that he was facing such issues and I don’t understand how to handle these things. I had told him these things happened to me also in the past and it still happens. It is also very difficult to figure out if the person giving threats on the phone is genuine or not. I think he has been facing these things for the last 5 years."

"Whatever that has happened with Sidhu Moosewala is very wrong. I feel sorry for his family, ek jawan ladka, just 28 year old, left us so early and like this. It’s not a natural death, it is a murder. And I feel we should all collectively raise our voices against this killing. Not because he was a singer, he was an Indian citizen and a good human being. If someone can do this to a celebrity then just imagine what can happen to the normal citizen," he expressed his concern.

Death threats, according to Singh, should not be taken lightly. He criticized the industry's duplicity, claiming that no one is speaking out against the wrongs done to Moosewala. "Today it has happened to a young person, tomorrow it can happen to anyone," he said.

The singer hopes that the police and administration will take the appropriate measures.

He also acknowledged that singer KK's death had a profound impact on him. "It bothered me a lot when I heard about the news. The production team of our show kept asking me if I am alright. I was very angry and I didn’t know who to blame. First, it was Sidhu and then we heard about KK bhai, my mind suddenly stopped working. We stopped our shoot for 2-3 days as I couldn’t function."

Recently, superstar Salman Khan and his father also received death threats. "I heard about Salman Khan Bhai also and we should not take it lightly. I would request the government and the police officials that it is in their hands to stop all these things," Singh said.

Singh respected Moosewala and wishes he knew more about what he was going through. He added, "He is a legend, just see the love of his fans, they are making his tattoo, they are buying a tractor and writing his name over it. He earned so much in such a short lifetime," he concluded.