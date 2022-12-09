Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Netflix Series: 6 Revelations Made By The Couple

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently making headlines for their Netflix docuseries which is currently one of the most watched shows at the streaming platform. The first three episodes of the highly anticipated series, which has been titled Harry & Meghan, were released on the OTT platform on December 8, Thursday. From media hounding to their equation with another royal member, the couple made some explosive revelations.

Let's take a look at 6 of these revelations:

When Harry said that he is worried 'History would repeat itself'

In one of the episodes of Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry revealed that he feared that 'history would repeat itself,' when he married Meghan Markle. According to Prince Harry, he was worried for his wife and thought that she might end up like his late mother, Princess Diana. He also added that he wanted to protect his family at any cost, without thinking about what people might think about it.

When Prince Harry about the British royal family's bad treatment of women

Prince Harry spoke about the history of the British royal family's bad treatment of women, especially the ones who enter as new members. "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy," said Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle on their 'Formal' private meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton

In one of the episodes, Meghan Markle recalled her 'formal' private meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton. According to the Duchess of Sussex, she learned that the British royal family members follow the etiquette not only publicly, but also in their private meetings. "I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits. I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside," she said.

Meghan Markle's 'Ripped jeans' look for her first dinner with William and Kate

The former actress also revealed that she was in a pair of ripped jeans, and barefoot, when Prince William and Kate Middleton came over for their first private dinner together. "I guess I'd start to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside, carried through on the inside," she added.

Prince Harry on how Buckingham Palace reacted when Meghan Markle was harassed

In the Netflix series, Prince Harry got candid about how Buckingham Palace reacted when Meghan Markle was harassed by a major section of the British media, during the early days of their relationship. He recalled that the Palace instructed everyone to not say anything. "It was almost like a rite of passage," said Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex didn't get permission to invite her niece to the wedding

Meghan Markle revealed that the British Royal family didn't give her permission to invite her niece Ashleigh Hale, the daughter of her half-sister Samantha Markle with whom she shares a close bond, to the wedding.