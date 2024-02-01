Megan Thee Stallion To Begin Her Tour This Summer

“Oh, we’re having the tour this year. The Hot Girl Summer tour is going to be 2024, summertime,” she said. “I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer, since like 2019. So this is going to be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience."

As per Variety, Stallion also spoke about her return to the spotlight after she was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez in 2020. Lanez’s trial ended in December 2022 and he was sentenced in August 2023 to 10 years in prison.