Megan Thee Stallion Accused Of Harassment By Ex-Employee; Emilio Garcia Claims He Was Forced To See The Rapper Have Sex

Emilio Garcia mentioned another incident, which sounds quite disturbing on the outset. It’s from the time they were all out in Ibiza, Spain back in June 2022. He claims that while he and three other women were travelling in an SUV together, Megan Thee Stallion and one of the women started making out and having sex right beside him. He says that it was a foreign country and they were in the middle of nowhere which is why he couldn’t just get off the car. Thus, he had to be seated through the entire ordeal out of compulsion. In his claims, Emilio Garcia says that he was feeling embarrassed, mortified and offended as well but the car was moving and he didn’t want to be left alone outside in an unknown country in an unknown place.