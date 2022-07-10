Meesha Ghoshal Thanks Her 'Stars' For Playing Nambi Narayanan's Daughter In 'Rocketry'

Actress Meesha Ghoshal, who plays Geetha, the daughter of scientist Nambi Narayanan, in R. Madhavan's critically-acclaimed film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', said she can't thank her stars enough for getting the role.





Taking to Instagram, Ghoshal posted pictures with the real scientist on whom the film's story is based and said, "With the one and only Nambi Narayanan sir. So grateful to have met such an amazing and humble person like you.

"Huge respect to you sir and can't thank my stars enough for having this beautiful chance to act in your biopic and that too as your daughter Geetha, a role that will always remain very close to my heart. Thank you so very much actor Maddy for choosing me to be a part of this beautiful biopic. #rocketrythenambieffect #grateful," she added.



Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' traces the life of scientist Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer who was caught in the throes of a spy scandal. The biographical drama unveils the truth behind the mystery.

[With Inputs From IANS]

