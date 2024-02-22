MC Square’s ‘Tedhe Chaalak’ Is A High-Octane Ode To Haryanvi Spirit

Following the success of ‘Laado’ and ‘Mashooka’, the winner of ‘MTV Hustle 2.0’, rapper MC Square has released his next single, ‘Tedhe Chaalak’, which takes listeners on a beat-fueled journey through the lanes of Haryana.

The song is a quintessential blend of hard-core rap and emotions, showcasing MC Square’s love for his roots and the relentless pursuit of dreams.