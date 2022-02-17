Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Matt Reeves To Make 'Batverse' With Upcoming Movie 'The Batman' Starring Robert Pattinson

In a recent interview, filmmaker Matt Reeves revealed that ‘The Batman’ is a standalone project that is not part of the DCEU.

Matt Reeves To Make 'Batverse' With Upcoming Movie 'The Batman' Starring Robert Pattinson
Matt Reeves Reveals Possibility of 'Batverse' Google

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 10:57 pm

As the release of 'The Batman,' starring Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson approaches, filmmaker Matt Reeves reveals his plans to create the 'Batverse' with the upcoming film. In an interview, the director revealed the news, stating that ‘The Batman’ is a stand-alone project that is not part of the DCEU.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reeves said, “What I really wanted this movie to do was create a Batverse. You don’t do a story and go. This is Chapter 1 because you might not get to do Chapter 2. So, the story had to stand on its own. But the thing about it is that the Bat world is so rich with character that as you’re starting to come to an end, you can already start thinking about the next thing. Because the idea, of course, is that Gotham’s story never ends.”

Related stories

Colin Farrell To Play Penguin Role in ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series

'The Batman' Director Matt Reeves Says Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne Is Inspired By Kurt Cobain

Ben Affleck Bids Adieu To Batman After 'The Flash'

It seems that Reeves has already begun work on the 'Batverse' as he is roped in for two upcoming HBO shows that are both set in the same universe. A show about the rise to power of the Penguin and a drama about the Gotham City Police Department are both in the works.

After the successful portrayal of Batman by actors Christian Bale and Ben Affleck in DCEU movies, Pattinson takes on the character in Reeves directorial. In a recent interview on Jimmy Fallon's show, Pattinson revealed that he had met with one of the film's producers in 2018 for another project, and as the meeting was coming to a close, he inquired about the upcoming Batman film. While he didn't receive a response right away, the actor recognised an opportunity and began pushing his way in.

Producer Dylan Clark told EW that he and Reeves thought Pattinson would be perfect for the role after seeing him in ‘Good Time’.

Pattinson, who has avoided franchises since his role as Edward Cullen in the 'Twilight' series, appears to have fully embraced his superhero persona, and the actor is eager to make this a trilogy. In his recent interaction with YouTube channel Fandango All Access, the actor said, “Yeah, like I mean I’ve talked to Matt (Reeves) about the idea of doing a trilogy. I know it’d be wonderful. I really enjoyed the process. It’s such a fun character to play. Yeah, that’d be lovely.”

‘The Batman’ is set to have a theatrical release on March 4.

Tags

Art & Entertainment The Batman Matt Reeves Hollywood Robert Pattinson DC Extended Universe
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

‘A Thursday’ Movie Review: Yami Gautam’s Film Is Thrilling Yet Predictable With A Polarising View Point

‘A Thursday’ Movie Review: Yami Gautam’s Film Is Thrilling Yet Predictable With A Polarising View Point

Films That Have Been Postponed Again And Again In Recent Times

Ajay Devgn Starts Shooting For 'Drishyam 2' With Director Abhishek Pathak

Ekta Kapoor Reacts To People Comparing 'Lock Upp' To Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss'

Kapil Sharma To Return To The Big Screen; Says 'Excited To Work With Nandita Das'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases

Ukraine's Unity Day Ukrainian national flag waves over the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at the border of Ukraine, feels particularly perilous.

People In Ukraine Celebrate 'Day Of Unity'

Rescue workers and residents search for victims in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil.

Deadly Brazil Rains Set Off Mudslides, Several Dead

India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greet each other after India won the first T20 cricket match against West Indies, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IND v WI, 1st T20: Dream Debut For Ravi Bishnoi, India Keep West Indies Winless

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival