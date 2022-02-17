Matt Reeves To Make 'Batverse' With Upcoming Movie 'The Batman' Starring Robert Pattinson

As the release of 'The Batman,' starring Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson approaches, filmmaker Matt Reeves reveals his plans to create the 'Batverse' with the upcoming film. In an interview, the director revealed the news, stating that ‘The Batman’ is a stand-alone project that is not part of the DCEU.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reeves said, “What I really wanted this movie to do was create a Batverse. You don’t do a story and go. This is Chapter 1 because you might not get to do Chapter 2. So, the story had to stand on its own. But the thing about it is that the Bat world is so rich with character that as you’re starting to come to an end, you can already start thinking about the next thing. Because the idea, of course, is that Gotham’s story never ends.”

It seems that Reeves has already begun work on the 'Batverse' as he is roped in for two upcoming HBO shows that are both set in the same universe. A show about the rise to power of the Penguin and a drama about the Gotham City Police Department are both in the works.

After the successful portrayal of Batman by actors Christian Bale and Ben Affleck in DCEU movies, Pattinson takes on the character in Reeves directorial. In a recent interview on Jimmy Fallon's show, Pattinson revealed that he had met with one of the film's producers in 2018 for another project, and as the meeting was coming to a close, he inquired about the upcoming Batman film. While he didn't receive a response right away, the actor recognised an opportunity and began pushing his way in.

Producer Dylan Clark told EW that he and Reeves thought Pattinson would be perfect for the role after seeing him in ‘Good Time’.

Pattinson, who has avoided franchises since his role as Edward Cullen in the 'Twilight' series, appears to have fully embraced his superhero persona, and the actor is eager to make this a trilogy. In his recent interaction with YouTube channel Fandango All Access, the actor said, “Yeah, like I mean I’ve talked to Matt (Reeves) about the idea of doing a trilogy. I know it’d be wonderful. I really enjoyed the process. It’s such a fun character to play. Yeah, that’d be lovely.”

‘The Batman’ is set to have a theatrical release on March 4.