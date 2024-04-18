Art & Entertainment

Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Misra Announce Pregnancy; Neena Gupta Says ‘Bacchon Ka Baccha Aane Wala Hai’

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra are expecting their first child together.

Advertisement

Instagram
Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta is all set to embrace motherhood. Through an announcement in a joint post with husband Satyadeep Mishra on Thursday, she shared a pregnant emoji, heart eyes, avatars of their faces and a picture of the two of them. She captioned it as, “In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love,blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad.”

Check out the post here:

Soon, after the announcement, Parineeti Chopra congatulated Masaba. “Congratsss mama,” she wrote. Roshni Chopra added, “Omg happy happy !!! Blessss xx.” Singer Sunidhi Chauhan commented, “CONGRATULATIONS.” Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations best girl best momma to be and to dear Sattuuu🌈❤️❤️❤️❤️🥰too happy to hear this.” Bipasha Basu wrote, “Awwww congratulations. Babies are the best !!!!” Kriti Sanon commented, “Congratulations.”

Advertisement

Neena Gupta too shared Masaba's post on her own IG and captioned it as, "Humare bacchon ka baccha aane Wala hai. Isse zyada Khushi ki baat Kya ho sakti hai (My children are about to have a child. What could be a happier news?)

Masaba and Satyadeep tied the knot in January 2023. They announced it on social media, and wrote, “Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!”

Madhu was earlier married to Madhu Mantena and Satyadeep was married to Aditi Rao Hydari. While Madhu later married Ira Trivedi, Aditi is now engaged to actor Siddharth. Coming to Masaba, she is a successful fashion designer and actor. She last featured in ‘Modern Love Mumbai’. Satyadeep, on the other hand, made his Bollywood debut with ‘No One Killed Jessica’, and his latest outing was ‘Tanaav’.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. American Airlines Pilot Union Raises Safety Concerns Amid Industry Scrutiny
  2. Tamil Nadu's New Airport At Parandur Will Be An Ecological Disaster, Say Environmentalists
  3. GT Vs DC, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  4. Nepal Vs UAE, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 1st Semi-Final, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. 'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun's Film's Theatrical Rights In North India Sold For Rs 200 Crore? Here's What We Know
  6. Sports World LIVE: Rain Interrupts Play Again In Pakistan Vs New Zealand 1st T20I At Rawalpindi
  7. Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur And Others Attend 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Screening, See Pics
  8. Bengal Ram Navami Clash: Stones Thrown At Procession, Police Resort To Lathicharge, Tear Gas; Several Injured