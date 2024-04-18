Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta is all set to embrace motherhood. Through an announcement in a joint post with husband Satyadeep Mishra on Thursday, she shared a pregnant emoji, heart eyes, avatars of their faces and a picture of the two of them. She captioned it as, “In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love,blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad.”
Check out the post here:
Soon, after the announcement, Parineeti Chopra congatulated Masaba. “Congratsss mama,” she wrote. Roshni Chopra added, “Omg happy happy !!! Blessss xx.” Singer Sunidhi Chauhan commented, “CONGRATULATIONS.” Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations best girl best momma to be and to dear Sattuuu🌈❤️❤️❤️❤️🥰too happy to hear this.” Bipasha Basu wrote, “Awwww congratulations. Babies are the best !!!!” Kriti Sanon commented, “Congratulations.”
Neena Gupta too shared Masaba's post on her own IG and captioned it as, "Humare bacchon ka baccha aane Wala hai. Isse zyada Khushi ki baat Kya ho sakti hai (My children are about to have a child. What could be a happier news?)
Masaba and Satyadeep tied the knot in January 2023. They announced it on social media, and wrote, “Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!”
Madhu was earlier married to Madhu Mantena and Satyadeep was married to Aditi Rao Hydari. While Madhu later married Ira Trivedi, Aditi is now engaged to actor Siddharth. Coming to Masaba, she is a successful fashion designer and actor. She last featured in ‘Modern Love Mumbai’. Satyadeep, on the other hand, made his Bollywood debut with ‘No One Killed Jessica’, and his latest outing was ‘Tanaav’.