Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta is all set to embrace motherhood. Through an announcement in a joint post with husband Satyadeep Mishra on Thursday, she shared a pregnant emoji, heart eyes, avatars of their faces and a picture of the two of them. She captioned it as, “In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love,blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad.”