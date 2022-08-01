Masaba Gupta Is Not Happy With The Acting Offers That Are Coming Her Way

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta is flabbergasted with the success of the second season of 'Masaba Masaba'. It’s been just two days since the show started streaming on Netflix and audiences are completely spellbound with how natural she is as an actor. However, the daughter of Neena Gupta is still waiting for her dream role to come her way.

In an interview with OTT play, the celebrity fashion designer told that she really wants to play a cop someday. “I haven't been offered that yet. Or like somebody who's from a small town or something, because I feel like people only think of me as a glamorous person. But I think the stuff that's coming my way, honestly, is not something I love. It's very much like a sidekick to some giant star or whatever.”

‘Masaba Masaba’ marks the third outing of the 33-year-old, who is a successful fashion designer as well as an actor. She plays herself in this semi-fictional show and has been lauded for her performance very well.

Talking about being a successful entrepreneur and how that gets her the best acting work, Masaba stated, "See, the thing is, I'm a very busy person, thank God in my business life. So I don't think about it that much, and I think that's why I probably get the best work. When Modern Love came my way, I was like, is there going to be somebody who likes this and will people enjoy the story? But clearly, they did. So you take chances, and I am not doing this to run my house. Fortunately, I can take a lot more chances, but I would certainly hope that a lot better offers come my way."

The show also features Neena Gupta playing herself in the second season which also has other actors including Neil Bhoopalam, Armaan Khera, Rytasha Rathore, Kusha Kapila, Barkha Singh, and others in pivotal roles.

Moreover, it also marks the final outing of the late, legendary singer Bappi Lahiri onscreen.