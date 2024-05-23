Masaba Gupta turned heads when she announced she is expecting her first child with her husband Satyadeep Mishra in April this year. As her fans wait with bated breath for the couple to share the good news, the designer and actor often takes to her social media to share glimpses from her pregnancy journey. In a recent post, she revealed glimpses from her pregnancy diary.
Taking to her Instagram, Masaba Gupta shared a series of pictures from her pregnancy journey. She edited the images and wrote little notes on them. The first picture showed the designer dressed in a blue outfit that she had accessorized with gold jewellery. Other photos showed her swollen feet, a fruit bowl, the clouds, home décor, and flowers. Sharing these pictures, she wrote, “Life lately has been a series of what can I eat next and staring at pretty home decor.”
Take a look at the post shared by Masaba Gupta here.
The post has fetched over 12K likes. Reacting to the post, fans left sweet messages for the designer in the comment section. One fan said, “I'm sending you so many wishes.” A second fan wrote, “So beautiful.” A third fan commented, “Eagerly waiting for the baby bump photos.”
Earlier in April, she took to her Instagram to share the news of her pregnancy. She shared a picture of a pregnant woman emoji and wrote, “In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings, and banana chips (plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad.” She tied the knot with Mishra in 2023. They had shared the screen in ‘Masaba Masaba’ – a biographical drama that revolves around her life. The Netflix series also features her mother, Neena Gupta, playing a pivotal role.