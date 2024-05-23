Art & Entertainment

Masaba Gupta Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Pregnancy Journey, Shares Glimpses Of Her 'Life Lately'

Masaba Gupta shared a series of pictures that give a glimpse of her pregnancy journey. She is expecting her first child with her husband, Satyadeep Mishra.

Instagram
Masaba Gupta Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Masaba Gupta turned heads when she announced she is expecting her first child with her husband Satyadeep Mishra in April this year. As her fans wait with bated breath for the couple to share the good news, the designer and actor often takes to her social media to share glimpses from her pregnancy journey. In a recent post, she revealed glimpses from her pregnancy diary.

Taking to her Instagram, Masaba Gupta shared a series of pictures from her pregnancy journey. She edited the images and wrote little notes on them. The first picture showed the designer dressed in a blue outfit that she had accessorized with gold jewellery. Other photos showed her swollen feet, a fruit bowl, the clouds, home décor, and flowers. Sharing these pictures, she wrote, “Life lately has been a series of what can I eat next and staring at pretty home decor.”

Take a look at the post shared by Masaba Gupta here.

The post has fetched over 12K likes. Reacting to the post, fans left sweet messages for the designer in the comment section. One fan said, “I'm sending you so many wishes.” A second fan wrote, “So beautiful.” A third fan commented, “Eagerly waiting for the baby bump photos.”

Earlier in April, she took to her Instagram to share the news of her pregnancy. She shared a picture of a pregnant woman emoji and wrote, “In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings, and banana chips (plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad.” She tied the knot with Mishra in 2023. They had shared the screen in ‘Masaba Masaba’ – a biographical drama that revolves around her life. The Netflix series also features her mother, Neena Gupta, playing a pivotal role.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Prayer, Studying, Playing In Accused Teen's Remand Home Routine; Victim's Mother Mourns Daughter's Death
  2. Thane: Massive Blast At Dombivli Factory, 10 Fire Tenders On Spot, 30 Evacuated
  3. Gang Rape Surfaces After Three Decades, Brothers Sentenced To 10 Years In Jail
  4. Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: Delhi Police Defers Questioning Of Kejriwal's Parents
  5. Tension Prevails In Assam's Lakhimpur After Death Of Accused In Police Custody
Entertainment News
  1. Did You Know? Janhvi Kapoor Once Asked A Boy To Jump Out Of Her Window, Here's What Dad Boney Kapoor Did Later
  2. Marvel's 'Vision' Series Greenlit For 2026 At Disney+, Paul Bettany Set To Reprise His Superhero Role
  3. Janhvi Kapoor And Orry Clicked As They Enjoy RCB Vs RR IPL Match In Ahmedabad, Photo Goes Viral
  4. Cannes 2024: Nancy Tyagi Stuns In A Self-Designed Black Beaded Skirt And Corset For Her Third Appearance
  5. What Did Kelly Rowland Say On The Red Carpet? Lip Reader Decodes The Clash At Cannes 2024
Sports News
  1. World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers: Indians Get One Final Chance To Book Paris Ticket
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: PV Sindhu Enters Malaysia Masters Quarters; Atalanta Beat Bayer Leverkusen In Europa League Final
  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2024, India Preview: Key Players, Fixtures And Previous Records
  4. Atalanta Winning UEFA Europa League Is A 'Fairytale', Says Gian Piero Gasperini
  5. SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Srettha Thavisin Risks Suspension After Constitutional Court Accepts Petition Seeking Ouster of Thai PM
  2. 'Osama Bin Lager' Beer Sells Out In UK After Going Viral
  3. What Did Kelly Rowland Say On The Red Carpet? Lip Reader Decodes The Clash At Cannes 2024
  4. Mexico Stage Collapse: 9 Dead, 50 Injured After Strong Winds Cause Stage To Collapse During Election Rally
  5. Hygiene Horror: McDonald’s Worker Caught Drying Mop Under Fries Warmer
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 'China Thrashed Us When Bubble Of Pandit Nehru's Aura Burst,' Says PM Modi
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: PV Sindhu Enters Malaysia Masters Quarters; Atalanta Beat Bayer Leverkusen In Europa League Final