Earlier in April, she took to her Instagram to share the news of her pregnancy. She shared a picture of a pregnant woman emoji and wrote, “In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings, and banana chips (plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad.” She tied the knot with Mishra in 2023. They had shared the screen in ‘Masaba Masaba’ – a biographical drama that revolves around her life. The Netflix series also features her mother, Neena Gupta, playing a pivotal role.