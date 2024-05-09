Masaba Gupta Makes Her First Public Appearance Post Pregnancy Announcement At A Store Launch Event In Mumbai

Celebrated fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta is currently experiencing a wonderful chapter in her life as she prepares to embrace parenthood with her husband, Satyadeep Misra.
And now after announcing her pregnancy last month, she’s making her first public appearance. For the launch of luxury jewellery brand, Tiffany and Co.’s first-ever store in India, Masaba arrived in effortless elegance alongside her mother-actress, Neena Gupta.
Despite her impending motherhood, the fashion designer exuded grace in a loose-fitted satin dress, its sleeveless design subtly concealing her growing baby bump. Complementing her attire was a delicate neckpiece, adding a touch of sophistication. With subtle makeup and her hair elegantly tied in a bun, her entire look exuded understated glamour. A standout feature of her ensemble was her pointed bow-embellished heels. With its subtle yet sophisticated design, she ensured that all eyes were on her radiant presence, rather than solely on her pregnancy. While she did look slightly fatigued, she carried herself with poise, determined not to let it show.
In contrast, her mother captivated onlookers in a flowing dual-toned dress, emitting an aura of enchantment as she graced the occasion with her lovely presence.
Take a look here:
Other than the mother-daughter, the store launch event was also graced by many celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sanya Malhotra, Suzanne Khan, Mouni Roy, Shibani Dandekar, Chunky Pandey, Sonali Bendre, Karisma Kapoor and many others.
Coming back to Masaba Gupta, she opted for a creative twist to announce the news of her pregnancy with her huge fan following. On April 18, 2024, she took to her Instagram handle to share a pregnant woman emoticon, followed by emojis of a man and a woman with love struck expressions. Additionally, she posted a charming snapshot alongside her husband, with whom she exchanged vows in January 2023.