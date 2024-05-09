Art & Entertainment

Masaba Gupta Makes Her First Public Appearance Post Pregnancy Announcement At A Store Launch Event In Mumbai

Renowned fashion designer Masaba Gupta made her first public appearance after announcing that she's expecting a baby.

Advertisement

Yogen Shah
Masaba Gupta at Tiffany & Co.'s store launch in Mumbai Photo: Yogen Shah
info_icon

Celebrated fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta is currently experiencing a wonderful chapter in her life as she prepares to embrace parenthood with her husband, Satyadeep Misra.

And now after announcing her pregnancy last month, she’s making her first public appearance. For the launch of luxury jewellery brand, Tiffany and Co.’s first-ever store in India, Masaba arrived in effortless elegance alongside her mother-actress, Neena Gupta.

Despite her impending motherhood, the fashion designer exuded grace in a loose-fitted satin dress, its sleeveless design subtly concealing her growing baby bump. Complementing her attire was a delicate neckpiece, adding a touch of sophistication. With subtle makeup and her hair elegantly tied in a bun, her entire look exuded understated glamour. A standout feature of her ensemble was her pointed bow-embellished heels. With its subtle yet sophisticated design, she ensured that all eyes were on her radiant presence, rather than solely on her pregnancy. While she did look slightly fatigued, she carried herself with poise, determined not to let it show.

Advertisement

In contrast, her mother captivated onlookers in a flowing dual-toned dress, emitting an aura of enchantment as she graced the occasion with her lovely presence.

Take a look here:

Other than the mother-daughter, the store launch event was also graced by many celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sanya Malhotra, Suzanne Khan, Mouni Roy, Shibani Dandekar, Chunky Pandey, Sonali Bendre, Karisma Kapoor and many others.

Coming back to Masaba Gupta, she opted for a creative twist to announce the news of her pregnancy with her huge fan following. On April 18, 2024, she took to her Instagram handle to share a pregnant woman emoticon, followed by emojis of a man and a woman with love struck expressions. Additionally, she posted a charming snapshot alongside her husband, with whom she exchanged vows in January 2023.

Advertisement

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra - Instagram
Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Misra Announce Pregnancy; Neena Gupta Says ‘Bacchon Ka Baccha Aane Wala Hai’

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Telangana: Teen Rape Victims Pass Class 10 Exam, Aspire To Join Police
  2. Nijjar Killing: Accused Karan Brar Says He Got Student Visa To Canada Within Days
  3. Japan, Nagaland Join Hands In Construction Of Kohima Peace Memorial Commemorating World War II
  4. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  5. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, Over 100 Flights Hit | Know The Latest
Entertainment News
  1. After Deleting Pictures With Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Says His Wedding Ring Is ‘Very Dear’ To Him
  2. Masaba Gupta Makes Her First Public Appearance Post Pregnancy Announcement At A Store Launch Event In Mumbai
  3. Mukesh Chhabra On Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' Sequel: Many Emotions Attached, Realised I Shouldn't Touch It
  4. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  5. 'BrahmaAnandam': Brahmanandam And Son Raja Goutham To Collaborate On A Hilarious Entertainer
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  2. Rory McIlroy: Golf Could Learn From Northern Ireland Peace Process
  3. Lara's Bold Prediction: Jaiswal The Only One Primed To Shatter His Cricket Records
  4. NBA Awards 2023-24: Serbian Superstar Nikola Jokic Wins Third MVP Award
  5. Olympiakos Vs Aston Villa, Europa Conference League: Villans Ready For 'Biggest Challenge'
World News
  1. Afghanistan: Bomb In Northeastern Region Kills 3 Officers Who Were Part Of Convoy Handling Poppy Eradication
  2. Biden Says Israel Hasn't Crossed 'Red Line' On Rafah But...
  3. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  4. US Pauses Weapons Shipment To Israel Ahead of Rafah Attack, Confirms Pentagon Chief Llyod Austin
  5. Bomb In Northeastern Afghanistan kills 3 Officers Who Were Part Of Convoy Handling Poppy Eradication
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, Over 100 Flights Hit | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: 'Ambani-Adani' Latest BJP VS Cong Flashpoint; TMC Moves EC Against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Over Sandeshkhali 'Sting Op'