Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is all set to make a comeback as ‘Doctor Strange’ with the upcoming ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. However, the movie might as well be amongst the longest movies by Marvel Cinematic Universe till today.

Reports based on data from a Brazilian ticketing website, Ingresso suggest that the sequel will have a runtime of approximately 148 minutes which is 2 hours and 28 minutes.



If we were to consider this true, then the ‘Doctor Strange’ sequel will line up with Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home” just behind ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ which ran for 149 minutes, ‘Eternals’ which ran for 157 minutes and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ which ran for 181 minutes.

The upcoming film is still undergoing some reshoots, which can point towards greater inclusions in the final cut of the film.

The film will follow MCU’s Phase 4 after ‘WandaVision’, ‘Loki’, ‘What If…”’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. Rumours suggest that the movie can open doors to multiverse, set a base for future projects and change the entire perception of fan’s about MCU.



The release date of movie is set to be May 6, and as it draws near spoilers have begun to spread online. Some of these spoilers hint towards Actor Tom Cruise playing the role of Superior Iron Man, Actor Tom Hiddleston resuming his role of Loki, and Actress Elizabeth Olsen embracing the dark side of her character, Scarlet Witch. Some rumours also suggest the possibility of X-Men mutants returning along with Wolverine and Deadpool.



With the success of recent movies like ‘No Way Home’, ‘The Batman’ (176 minutes) and ‘Justice League’ (242 minutes) it just makes sense for assuming that ‘Doctor Strange’ makers will try to push the runtime upto 3 hour mark.



‘Multiverse of Madness’ will be directed by Sam Raimi and will see actors like Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, and Chiwetel Ejiofor return to their characters. The cast will also be joined by Elizabeth Olsen who plays Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch) and Xochiti Gomez, who will make her MCU debut as America Chavez.