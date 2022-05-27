‘Goodfellas’ actor Ray Liotta, who died at the age of 67, received tribute from director Martin Scorsese and actor Robert De Niro. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, actress Lorraine Bracco, actor Kevin Costner, singer Jennifer Lopez and many others have also paid tribute to him via their social media.

Jennifer Allen, Liotta's publicist, revealed to the PA news agency that the actor died in his sleep while filming ‘Dangerous Waters’ in the Dominican Republic, according to a report by RTE Entertainment.

Jacy Nittolo, his girlfriend, was on-site at the time of his death, according to Allen.

"I’m absolutely shocked and devastated by the sudden, unexpected death of Ray Liotta," Scorsese said in a statement sent to the press in the United States.

"He was so uniquely gifted, so adventurous, so courageous as an actor. Playing Henry Hill in Goodfellas was a tall order, because the character had so many different facets, so many complicated layers, and Ray was in almost every scene of a long, tough shoot. He absolutely amazed me, and I’ll always be proud of the work we did together on that picture. My heart goes out to his loved ones, and it aches for his loss, way too early” he added.

De Niro said in a statement shared with US media,"I was very saddened to learn of Ray’s passing. He is way too young to have left us.”

Bracco, who portrayed Karen Friedman Hill in the film ‘Goodfellas’, said she was "shattered" to learn of her former co-star’s "awful news."

I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta. pic.twitter.com/3gNjJFTAne — Lorraine Bracco (@Lorraine_Bracco) May 26, 2022

Costner who played farmer Ray Kinsella in the 1989 movie ‘Field of Dreams’ alongside Liotta remarked on Instagram after posting a video clip of the classic scene, “Devastated to hear the news of Ray Liotta’s passing. While he leaves an incredible legacy, he’ll always be 'Shoeless Joe Jackson’ in my heart. What happened at that moment in the film was real. God gave us that stunt. Now God has Ray."

Lopez also said that she considers herself "fortunate" to have worked and learned from Liotta in the crime thriller TV series ‘Shades Of Blue’.

The pop sensation and actor paid tribute by posting a number of photos of them together on Instagram, as well as a video of the two playing out an emotional part during the show.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh added a photo of Liotta in his Instagram story and captioned, it “1954-2022 #rayliotta” with a broken heart emoticon.

Other famous faces also paid tribute to Liotta, including singer Ed Sheeran, Welsh actor Taron Egerton, and Canadian actor Seth Rogen.

"So very sad to hear of Ray Liotta's passing. I got to work with him on the Bloodstream music video with Emil Nava and got hung out with him at gigs. He was such a fun guy, so so sweet, and I loved being around him. Goodfellas will always be my favourite movie. Will raise a toast tonight for him.He was such a good time, very kind, and I enjoyed being around him." My favourite film will always be Goodfellas. I'll make a toast to him tonight" Sheeran posted on Instagram.



