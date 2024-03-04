Dodson breathed his last in Evansville, Indianapolis. The artist’s agency, Stellar Appearances, shared a statement regarding his death on social media. In their statement, the agency took note of his vast body of work. They said, “Mark worked on dozens of movies, video games, commercials, and advertisements adding his unique voice and sound to each character and script he touched.” Talking about his career, it noted that it “spanned more than four decades as a radio man, voice actor, producer and fan favourite of convention attendees across the world.”