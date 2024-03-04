Mark Dodson, the voice behind Salacious Crumb in ‘Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi’ and Mogwai in ‘Gremlins’ passed away at the age of 64. The news of his death comes hours before the artist was slated to have a fan meet in Indianapolis.
Dodson breathed his last in Evansville, Indianapolis. The artist’s agency, Stellar Appearances, shared a statement regarding his death on social media. In their statement, the agency took note of his vast body of work. They said, “Mark worked on dozens of movies, video games, commercials, and advertisements adding his unique voice and sound to each character and script he touched.” Talking about his career, it noted that it “spanned more than four decades as a radio man, voice actor, producer and fan favourite of convention attendees across the world.”
The statement continued, “Mark truly loved his fans and enjoyed meeting them at conventions around the world. He was honoured to be inducted into dozens of the local chapters of the Star Wars 501st Legions over the past several decades.” Dodson’s daughter, Ciara, told TMZ that the artist suffered a massive heart attack in his sleep.
“Mark leaves behind a wonderful family, close friends, and adoring fans around the world,” the statement mentioned. The news of his death has sent shockwaves among fans. Reacting to the news, one fan said, “64 is way too young of an age to pass away, condolences to his family.” A second fan wrote, “Heartbreaking. Thank you for all the beloved times from my childhood Mark Dodson.” A third fan commented, “Such a loss, Mark Dodson's iconic voice brought so much life to those memorable characters in film history.”
May his soul rest in peace.