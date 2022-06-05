Sunday, Jun 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Mariah Carey Sued For Her Hit Track 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

Songwriter Andy Stone has filed a lawsuit in federal court, demanding at least $20 million in damages from singer Mariah Carey, her co-writer, and Sony Music Entertainment for copyright infringement and misappropriation.

Mariah Carey Sued For Her Hit Track 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'
Mariah Carey Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Jun 2022 5:13 pm

A songwriter, Andy Stone, claimed he co-wrote a song with the same title five years prior and sued singer Mariah Carey on Friday over her 1994 Christmas blockbuster 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'.

Stone has filed a lawsuit in federal court in New Orleans, demanding at least $20 million in damages from Carey, her co-writer, and Sony Music Entertainment, among other things, for copyright infringement and misappropriation, according to a report by The Indian Express. 

Stone, who fronts the country-pop band 'Vince Vance & The Valiants,' accused the defendants of using his "popularity and unique style" illegally and causing confusion by recording the newer song without his permission.

Carey's song is from her album 'Merry Christmas', and it has been played a lot during the holidays. During the 1993 Christmas season, Stone's song had "significant airplay" and charted on the Billboard charts, according to Stone. When did Stone first hear Carey's song wasn't evident from the complaint.

Stone's lawyers first contacted the defendants about their claimed improper usage in April 2021, according to the complaint, but they were "unable to come to any agreement."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Mariah Carey Andy Stone All I Want For Christmas Is You Musical Sensation Christmas Christmas Hit Mariah Carey Sued Christmas Special
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

JPN Vs BRA: Japan Face Mighty Brazil

JPN Vs BRA: Japan Face Mighty Brazil

French Open: Activist Ties Herself To The Net

French Open: Activist Ties Herself To The Net