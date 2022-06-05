Mariah Carey Sued For Her Hit Track 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

A songwriter, Andy Stone, claimed he co-wrote a song with the same title five years prior and sued singer Mariah Carey on Friday over her 1994 Christmas blockbuster 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'.

Stone has filed a lawsuit in federal court in New Orleans, demanding at least $20 million in damages from Carey, her co-writer, and Sony Music Entertainment, among other things, for copyright infringement and misappropriation, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Stone, who fronts the country-pop band 'Vince Vance & The Valiants,' accused the defendants of using his "popularity and unique style" illegally and causing confusion by recording the newer song without his permission.

Carey's song is from her album 'Merry Christmas', and it has been played a lot during the holidays. During the 1993 Christmas season, Stone's song had "significant airplay" and charted on the Billboard charts, according to Stone. When did Stone first hear Carey's song wasn't evident from the complaint.

Stone's lawyers first contacted the defendants about their claimed improper usage in April 2021, according to the complaint, but they were "unable to come to any agreement."