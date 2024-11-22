Marching In The Dark, Silently

Indian farmers have been in the news for a few years now. Their fight against the unjust laws of the State has found voice in two recent documentaries: Trolley Times (Dir. Gurvinder Singh, 2023) and Farming the Revolution (Dir. Nishtha Jain, 2024). However, the question of farmer suicide — an issue that has plagued this country for years — has largely remained unaddressed. Barring the exception of Peepli Live (Dir. Anusha Rizvi and Mahmood Farooqui, 2010) and a few other endeavours by independent filmmakers, one can hardly recollect contemporary films which have drawn our attention towards the precarity of agricultural labourers in India. Surjan’s project is, therefore, a crucial addition, as it not only foregrounds the pain of suicide, but does so from the lens of those who are left behind —grieving widows, ailing mothers, and bereaved children. The film had its Indian premiere in the ‘Focus South Asia’ section at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and was given the Gender Sensitivity Award at the recently concluded Dharamshala International Film Festival.