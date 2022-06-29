Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Manu Punjabi Reveals Receiving Sidhu Moosewala-Type Death Threat

'Bigg Boss' fame actor Manu Punjabi revealed that he had received Sidhu Moosewala-type death threat from a person claiming to be a part of the Lawrence Bishnoi group.

Manu Punjabi
Manu Punjabi Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 5:48 pm

Former 'Bigg Boss 10' contestant Manu Punjabi has shared a post on Twitter revealing about being threatened to be killed like Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala. He has thanked the Jaipur police for arresting a man who tried to extort money from him. As per the reports he was told to pay up or else he would be shot dead like Moosewala.

The 'Bigg Boss 10' and 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant took to his Twitter account to thank the cops.

He tweeted, "I feel blessed and thankful to @Tomarhricha Add SP RamSingh ji Comm Anand shrivastav Ji @jaipur_police to provide me security and find out the culprit. I got email, claiming to be from gang of #SidhuMooseWala murderers demanding 10Lakh or else they would kill me. Last week was stressful"

As per the reports the Chitrakoot police arrested a 31-year-old man who had allegedly sent an email to Punjabi asking him to pay Rs 10 lakh. He claimed that he was a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi group. The arrest was made from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor area. Richa Tomar, the deputy commissioner of police, has begun an investigation.

The man has been identified as Kulveer Singh Chauhan aka Tony and it seems that he was a drug addict.

Moosewala was shot in broad daylight in Punjab. The horrific killing sent shockwaves across India and condolences poured in for the rapper.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

Sidhu Moosewala Case: Gangster's Father Says Lawyer Boycotting His Son

Sidhu Moosewala's Posthumous Song 'SYL' Deleted From YouTube

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Sidhu Moosewala Death Threat Manu Punjabi Lawrence Bishnoi Jaipur Police Arrest Sidhu Moosewala
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s