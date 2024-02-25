Manoj Kumar Sharma On What He Got For Vikrant Massey’s ‘12th Fail’: I Didn’t Get Anything

Vikrant Massey’s ‘12th Fail’ didn’t do great at the ticket windows but when the film was released on OTT, it became a rage and a sensation all over the country. People everywhere have seen the film and it has become one of the biggest hits of the year on the OTT platform. However, Manoj Kumar Sharma, on whose life Vikrant Massey’s character was based, opened up recently that he didn’t get anything from the makers of the film for giving out his story or for the massive success the film ended up having.
Talking at ABP’s Ideas Of India Summit recently about how his life changed after the film’s success, Manoj Kumar Sharma said, “If you ask me what I got personally, then I didn’t get anything, because I don’t take money from anyone or go in expecting any monetary benefits from people. I am a visapt imaandaar (totally honest) person, I am as I was at the time of selection. My wife is also like that.”
Manoj Kumar Sharma also went ahead to clarify that he and his wife, both have a no gift system at work and at home. “At the time when my wife and I were preparing for the exams, we had decided that we’ll not wear diamonds and jewellery. She still doesn’t wear it so we don’t have that expense. We don’t even have a gift system we don’t give each other gifts on anniversaries and birthdays. If we want to give gifts, we write letters to each other. So, we don’t need to go shopping,”
‘12th Fail’ has not only become a massive success, it has also become a source of inspiration for many people. The youth it drawing motivation from the story. Even adults are learning ways of how one can lead a life in simple terms and not get involved in any sort of bribery or wrongdoings. That itself seems to be the biggest reward for Manoj Kumar Sharma.
“The only benefit that I have got is that the things that I wanted to tell the people of our country have come out through the film and the book, and if you want to take something from it then you can. What makes me happy is that school students are sending me letters and saying that they want to be like me, and to be honest, that is my reward. There was a guy who said that his father used to tell him about his struggles, but he never understood what his father meant. But after watching the movie, he went and hugged his father. This is what I have gained,” he said.
For the unversed, while ‘12 Fail’ is based on Manoj Kumar Sharma’s life, the film was initially started after the book on the same came to limelight. Vidhu Vinod Chopra, loved the book, and wanting to adapt that to film, Manoj Kumar Sharma was involved and the entire thing fell in place.
Talking of Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Manoj Kumar Sharma said, “Through this movie, thanks to Vidhu Vinod Chopra, people came to know about my story, otherwise there are so many stories but no one cares. How do you find someone like him to tell a story like this? This story is not special, it is about a kid who you’ll find in every nook and corner and streets in our country. In the future, even if a few people feel that they should work hard and be honest and not take shortcuts and resort to dishonesty, then I don’t think there can be a bigger reward for me.”