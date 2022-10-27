Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Manoj Bajpayee Explores Jodhpur After Wrapping Up Courtroom Drama

Actor Manoj Bajpayee recently wrapped up his upcoming yet-to-be-titled film in Jodhpur. The actor was then seen taking a city tour in a rickshaw.

Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 12:28 pm

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor Manoj Bajpayee recently wrapped up his upcoming yet-to-be-titled film in Jodhpur. The actor was then seen taking a city tour in a rickshaw. 

The actor explored the culture of the city as he enjoyed a fun ride through the lanes of the blue city.

Manoj took to his Instagram to share a reel of the same. 

In the video, Manoj can be seen wearing a casual outfit - a blue t-shirt and black track pants paired with sandals.

Talking about the film, it's a courtroom drama with a title yet to be decided for the same. The film has been directed by Suparn Verma, who also directed a section of the second season of Manoj's streaming show 'The Family Man'.

