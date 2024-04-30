Mannara Chopra Recalls Being Rejected For A Fairness Cream Commercial Due To THIS Reason

Mannara Chopra has gone on to become a household name, thanks to her journey on ‘Bigg Boss.’ Despite her prominence on the highly-controversial show, she has been seen in numerous films, ads, and music videos. But she didn’t bag all the roles she had auditioned for. In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, she talked about first ever rejection in career: she was turned down for a fairness cream advertisement.
A few years ago, Mannara Chopra auditioned for a fairness cream commercial and got the offer as well. “I auditioned for the ad. I did one round of auditions, and I got shortlisted. I was called again for the second round. Again, I was further shortlisted. Then they called me one day prior to the shoot to see the final thing… last ke do girls bachti hai na, unhe select karna hota hai (Choose among the last two girls). Toh unhone mujhe uske liye bulaya (They called me for that reason) and I got selected again! After three rounds I was supposed to go on set.”
Advertisement
Chopra expressed her excitement over the same. However, she detailed what happened next due to which she was asked to drop the commercial. Elaborating further, Chopra commented, “Just overnight I got pimples and acne on my forehead. By 4’o o’clock in the morning when I reached Madh Island… this area [pointing towards her forehead] was full of pimples. They tried to do some cut light, but it didn’t work out. I was sent back from the set. That was really disheartening.”
The star, who recently won the GQ’s Most Influential Young Indians Honour, called it the first rejection of her life. “A lot of people say that they don’t want to do fairness things but I really wanted to do it, I will be honest. I remember I went home and I started crying for crying that I got rejected for these stupid pimples,” she concluded.
Advertisement
And since then, Mannara has come a long way. Having become the second runner-up of ‘Bigg Boss 17,’ the star has a Punjabi as well as a Telugu movie in the pipeline.