Mannara Chopra Recalls Being Rejected For A Fairness Cream Commercial Due To THIS Reason

A few years ago, Mannara Chopra auditioned for a fairness cream commercial and got the offer as well. “I auditioned for the ad. I did one round of auditions, and I got shortlisted. I was called again for the second round. Again, I was further shortlisted. Then they called me one day prior to the shoot to see the final thing… last ke do girls bachti hai na, unhe select karna hota hai (Choose among the last two girls). Toh unhone mujhe uske liye bulaya (They called me for that reason) and I got selected again! After three rounds I was supposed to go on set.”