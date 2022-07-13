Manish Chaudhari On Decoding The Mind Of A Special Force Officer

Veteran actor Manish Chaudhari, who plays a special force officer in the Indian Army in the upcoming web series 'Shoorveer', says the mind of a special force officer is unique and decoding it through the process of playing such a character was very interesting.





In conversation with IANS, Chaudhari said, "It was such an interesting process for me to play a character like Ranjan Malik. You see, even in the armed force, only one per cent of trained officers get selected in a 'special force' team."



"There is a reason why we call them the most elite force of the Indian Army. Understanding such an officer who would inspire everyone to stand for a mission to protect the nation is so very different from even a regular Army officer. So, from their body language to their choice of words even in their daily lives, their thought process, perspectives on even regular situations, all are unique. And for an actor like me, decoding them was all the more interesting," he added.



In the recent past, Chaudhari has appeared in pivotal roles in projects like 'Batla House', 'Aarya', 'Bombay Begums' and 'Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar'.



Created by Samar Khan, 'Shoorveer' also features Armaan Ralhan, Regina Cassandra, Adil Khan, Makarand Deshpande and Arif Zakaria. It will start streaming on Disney + Hotstar on July 15.

[With Inputs From IANS]

