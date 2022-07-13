Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Manish Chaudhari On Decoding The Mind Of A Special Force Officer

'Shoorveer', an action-drama series which depicts the fictional story of the Elite Task Force, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 15. It features Aadil Khan, Makarand Deshpande and Manish Chaudhari among others.

Manish Chaudhari
Manish Chaudhari LinkedIn

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 5:35 pm

Veteran actor Manish Chaudhari, who plays a special force officer in the Indian Army in the upcoming web series 'Shoorveer', says the mind of a special force officer is unique and decoding it through the process of playing such a character was very interesting.



In conversation with IANS, Chaudhari said, "It was such an interesting process for me to play a character like Ranjan Malik. You see, even in the armed force, only one per cent of trained officers get selected in a 'special force' team."

"There is a reason why we call them the most elite force of the Indian Army. Understanding such an officer who would inspire everyone to stand for a mission to protect the nation is so very different from even a regular Army officer. So, from their body language to their choice of words even in their daily lives, their thought process, perspectives on even regular situations, all are unique. And for an actor like me, decoding them was all the more interesting," he added.

In the recent past, Chaudhari has appeared in pivotal roles in projects like 'Batla House', 'Aarya', 'Bombay Begums' and 'Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar'.

Created by Samar Khan, 'Shoorveer' also features Armaan Ralhan, Regina Cassandra, Adil Khan, Makarand Deshpande and Arif Zakaria. It will start streaming on Disney + Hotstar on July 15.

[With Inputs From IANS]
 

Related stories

Having Fun Exploring Different Characters: Aadil Khan On 'Shoorveer'

Anjali Barot All Chuffed About Donning Uniform, Flying Chopper In 'Shoorveer'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Manish Chaudhari Shoorveer Military Drama Series Action-Drama Web Series Disney+Hotstar Makarand Deshpande
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Damning The Himalayas: The Role Of Himalayan Dams In Climate Crisis

Damning The Himalayas: The Role Of Himalayan Dams In Climate Crisis

Increasing Chinese Infiltration And PM's Silence Very Harmful For Country: Rahul Gandhi

Increasing Chinese Infiltration And PM's Silence Very Harmful For Country: Rahul Gandhi