Friday, May 27, 2022
Rowen Atkinson Gives A Glimpse Of His Brilliant Acting In The Trailer Of 'Man vs Bee'

Man vs Bee arrives on Netflix on June 24.

Updated: 27 May 2022 11:10 pm

Actor Rowan Atkinson is back in a Netflix series in which  he will face a beebas his biggest challenge. In a new trailer for 'Man Vs Bee', Atkinson shines in his customary realm of physical comedy as he battles the stinging pest while it completely wrecks his life.

The Netflix comedy series appears to be a little ridiculous but in a nice way. In the show, Atkinson portrays a house-sitter who has the misfortune of coming into contact with a particularly tenacious bee while in charge of the residence.

While the judge adds claim after claim, Atkinson’s ‘Trevor’ plays the part he was born to play, his face etched with all the emotion in the world. The bee proves to be the bane of his existence, as he is accused of 14 offenses ranging from unsafe driving to the destruction of priceless artwork to arson.

"You see, there was this bee," he mumbles faintly when the court asks whether he has to say anything in his defense.

The role of Trevor is a fantastic fit for Atkinson, thanks to his aforementioned extraordinary face acting and extreme aptitude for taking on a fumbling attitude. While Man Vs Bee promises to immerse Atkinson in a realm in which he flourishes, we're curious as to how the series will develop into a formidable series.

According to a report by The Indian Express, previously, Netflix shows have been accused of pushing ideas to their extremes in order to increase the viewership. So, one has to wonder how Rowan Atkinson and co-creator Will Davies will keep this concept alive for a complete series.

In the trailer below, you can see what all the hype is all about.

Man vs Bee arrives on June 24.
 

