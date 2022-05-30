Monday, May 30, 2022
Mammootty Shares How The 'Rorschach' First Look Was Achieved

Actor Mammootty who will be seen in filmmaker Nissam Basheer's directorial 'Rorschach' shared a new video that gives us a glimpse into what went into the shooting of the first look.

Mammootty Instagram/ @mammootty

Updated: 30 May 2022 8:02 pm

Currently, actor Mammootty is busy working on filmmaker Nissam Basheer’s next directorial. The project is named ‘Rorschach’ and is said to be a suspense drama. Just a month ago, the makers had revealed a fascinating first look poster. The still showed Mammootty sitting on a chair dressed in black and a blood-stained sack covering his face. 

Mammootty has now shared some pictures from the photoshoot of the first look. He posted a video on his Instagram that shows the crew prepping for the first look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mammootty (@mammootty)

According to Pinkvilla, the shoot is currently underway in Kochi and nearby areas. Previously, Basheer had said that while developing ‘Rorschach’ he had Mammootty in his mind. The script of the movie is by writer Sameer Abdul who is known for ‘Adventures Of Omanakuttan’ and ‘Iblis’. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mammootty (@mammootty)

Talking about the technical part, the music director is Midhun Mukundan and Anantha Krishnan is behind the camera. The movie will also star actors Grace Anthony, Sharafudheen, Jagadish, Kottayam Nazeer and Bindu Panicker. 

On the other hand, Mammootty also has ‘Agent’ starring actor Akhil Akkineni in the lead. 

