Malvika Mohanan is rising to become one of the most popular actors in the South film industry. Ever since her debut in 2013, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself and has formed a dedicated fanbase. When she had just started her career, she was mocked by the audience for her acting. The actor took it in her stride, shared memes that were made on her, and took the pain to polish her craft. Recently, she was trolled once again for her acting chops on social media, but this time she lashed out at the troll.