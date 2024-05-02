Art & Entertainment

Malavika Mohanan Hits Back At Troll Asking Her To Take Acting Classes: I Will Go The Day You Become Relevant

Malavika Mohanan hit back at a troll who commented on her acting skills. The actor will be next seen in 'Thangalaan.'

X
Malavika Mohanan Photo: X
info_icon

Malvika Mohanan is rising to become one of the most popular actors in the South film industry. Ever since her debut in 2013, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself and has formed a dedicated fanbase. When she had just started her career, she was mocked by the audience for her acting. The actor took it in her stride, shared memes that were made on her, and took the pain to polish her craft. Recently, she was trolled once again for her acting chops on social media, but this time she lashed out at the troll.

The actor took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) to interact with her fans. During a latest interaction, a troll asked Malavika Mohanan to enroll in acting classes. The user asked her, “Akka epo acting class poga poreenga? (Sister, when are you going to take acting classes?)” Replying to the troll, the actor had a witty reply up her sleeve. She hit back at the user and told him to become ‘relevant’ before asking such questions. She said, “I’ll go the day you become relevant in some form and then ask me the same question.”

Take a look at Mohanan’s reply here.

The tweet has fetched over 1.9K likes. While some fans praised the actor, others sided with the user. One user said, “The question isn't flawed; it's your acting that requires improvement. The day someone spends their hard-earned money to watch an 'actor's' movie is when they become eligible to critique their performance.” A second user commented, “He asked a valid question.” A third user wrote, “She's actually a decent actor if you had watched Beyond the Clouds you'll recognize it.”

On the work front, Mohanan is currently working on ‘Thangalaan’ which is being helmed by Pa. Ranjith.  

