Malaika Arora On Co-Parenting Son Arhaan Khan With Arbaaz Khan: Initially It Was A Little Tricky

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan ended their 19-year-long marriage in 2017. They separated in 2016 and got officially divorced in 2017. They have a son Arhaan Khan who was born to them in 2002. Post the divorce, Malaika and Arbaaz, have been co-parenting their son. In an interview, the actress revealed that initially it was a bit tricky to co-parent Arhaan but eventually they found a balance.
Opening up about co-parenting Arhaan with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora told Hello Magazine, “For whatever it’s worth, touch wood; we’ve found a great balance now.” She added, “Perhaps initially it was a little tricky. We both knew that irrespective of everything else and what may have transpired between two adults, it should never reflect on a child and we have figured out a very congenial way of co-parenting.”
Malaika also said that she always wanted Arhaan Khan to be independent financially and emotionally. The actress said that she wanted her son to respect others and not be dependant on his privileges. She said that privileged children think that they will be taken care of everything by their parents. Malaika is totally against it. She said, "No, you’ve got to do it on your own.”
Malaika and Arbaaz have maintained a cordial relationship post their divorce. They have never let their divorce affect Arhaan. Both make sure to be with him when he needs them. Many times, Arbaaz and Malaika were seen going to drop their son at the airport when he used to leave for abroad.
Malaika Arora who was dating Arjun Kapoor is said to have called it quits with the latter. Amidst the breakup rumours, the 50-year-old opened up about her idea of love in the same interview. The diva said she always believes in love and will never give up on the idea of true love, no matter what. ''I’m a typical Scorpio that way, so I’ll fight for love till the very end — but I’m also very realistic and know where to draw the line,'' she said.