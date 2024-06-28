Malaika Arora On Co-Parenting Son Arhaan Khan With Arbaaz Khan: Initially It Was A Little Tricky

Malaika Arora who was dating Arjun Kapoor is said to have called it quits with the latter. Amidst the breakup rumours, the 50-year-old opened up about her idea of love in the same interview. The diva said she always believes in love and will never give up on the idea of true love, no matter what. ''I’m a typical Scorpio that way, so I’ll fight for love till the very end — but I’m also very realistic and know where to draw the line,'' she said.