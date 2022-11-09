Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Malaika Arora Celebrates Son Arhaan Khan’s 20th Birthday, Says ‘My Baby Boy Is A Grown-Up Man’

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan got married in 1998 and divorced in 2017. The two welcomed their son, Arhaan Khan, in 2002.

Arhaan Khan's birthday
Arhaan Khan's birthday Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 1:59 pm

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan turned 20 on Wednesday, and his mother Malaika Arora celebrated her son’s birthday. Sharing a series of photos of Arhaan, with herself and his aunt Amrita, Malaika wished the young man.

She wrote, “My baby boy is a grown up man today… but will always be my baby happy birthday my Arhaan #20yrsold #mamasboy.” Check it out:

Soon after, Malaika’s friends and fans wished Arhaan in the comments section. While former model and Miss India Aditi Govitrikar wrote, “Happy Birthday Arhaan”, Bipasha Basu commented with a heart emoji. One user wrote, “Just looks like father Arbaaz Khan.” Another said, “Congratulations from one mother to another ❤️It’s my son’s birthday too Today ! God bless him.”

Arhaan is Malaika and Arbaaz Khan’s only son. Malaika tied the knot with Arbaaz Khan in 1998 but they ended up in a divorce in 2017.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz recently opened up on his son Arhaan’s Bollywood career, and revealed that Arhaan, who is studying filmmaking in the US, assisted filmmaker Karan Johar on his film.

“My boy (Arhaan) at this point is studying in a Long Island film school, he is in his second year, first semester. He is really enjoying his time there. I was a little sceptical, worried because sometimes coming from a protected atmosphere and then suddenly just getting thrown in the deep end and being told ‘now go and learn’ (can be a lot). He is loving what he is doing, he is making friends. He is liking his independence, he is learning. So, I am quite happy and proud of him,” Arbaaz said during a conversation with Puja Talwar.

