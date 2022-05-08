Sunday, May 08, 2022
Mahesh Babu Thanks Fans For Standing By Him During His Toughest Times

The actor is returning to the silver screen after two years with 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' and has promised his fans of a great movie-watching experience.

Actor Mahesh Babu with Keerthy Suresh at the promotional event of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'.

Updated: 08 May 2022 7:23 pm

Telugu star Mahesh Babu's upcoming film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' will release on the big screen on May 12. The film will see him come back to the silver screen after two years. The actor, during a pre-release event in Hyderabad, expressed his gratitude to his fans for showering their unconditional love even through his toughest time. 

Mahesh Babu lost his elder brother Ramesh Babu in January this year, while he was quarantined and suffering from Covid 19.

Talking to his fans at the event, Mahesh Babu said, "A lot has happened in these two years. People very close to me passed away. But no matter what happens, your love does not change. Your blessings and admiration drive me forward. You will love 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' releasing on May 12. It will be a festival for all of us".

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is directed by Parasuram and stars Keerthy Suresh as the leading actress opposite Mahesh Babu. 

The actor showed confidence in sharing that the film, which is his release after 2020 film 'Sarileru Neekevvaru', will bring top class entertainment to the table.

"It is a pleasure to meet the fans through this celebration after two years. Director Parasuram designed my character wonderfully. Dialogue delivery and body language are all new and entertaining. Some scenes have reminded me of Pokiri days. Parasuram will be a favorite director for my fans after watching this film. The Hero - Heroine track will be the highlight of the film," he said. 

Actors Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh with the team of 'Sarkaru Vaaru Paata'.
The actor also praised the film's music composer S Thaman for giving good music to support the film.

"Thaman has given such wonderful music. You all know how big hit 'Kaalavathi' song became. I am a big fan of Thaman's re-recording work. His work is sensational in this film. The 'Mass' song's steps are far better than 'Mind Block' in 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'," he said.

Post 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata's release, Mahesh Babu will gear up for the release of his production 'Major'. The film is a biogaphical drama based on the life of fallen 26/11 soldier Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The movie stars actor Adivi Sesh, who was also present at the 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' event.

Actor Adivi Sesh with Mahesh Babu at the 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' event in Hyderabad,
'Major' also stars Saiee M Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala and is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. The film will release 
 

