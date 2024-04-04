Art & Entertainment

'Madness Machayenge' To Have 'Khali Trainer Roast' Caricaturing World Of Personal Training

The new episode of 'Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge' will witness the comedian and actor Siddharth Sagar stepping into the spotlight in the 'Khali Trainer Roast', where he hilariously caricatures the intense world of personal training, targeting exaggerated techniques often associated with the Great Khali.