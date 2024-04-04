Art & Entertainment

'Madness Machayenge' To Have 'Khali Trainer Roast' Caricaturing World Of Personal Training

The new episode of 'Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge' will witness the comedian and actor Siddharth Sagar stepping into the spotlight in the 'Khali Trainer Roast', where he hilariously caricatures the intense world of personal training, targeting exaggerated techniques often associated with the Great Khali.

Blackhattalent.com
Siddharth Sagar Photo: Blackhattalent.com
The show will welcome ace wrestler, the Great Khali, for a rib tickling episode.

Joined by Paritosh Tripathi and Harsh Gujral, the ‘Khali Roast’ gets even funnier where Paritosh dons the look of a wrestler and makes a series of jokes that keep everyone at the edge of their seat.

A gag titled ‘Motivational Airlines’ takes its passengers on a comedic journey through the skies with Paritosh and Hemangi Kavi as the airline crew, and Kettan Singh as the ever-enthusiastic motivation speaker.

The skit promises to lift your spirits with its hilarious take on motivational speakers and airline travel.

In the ‘Honest Interview,’ Kushal Badrike and Kettan adopt the roles of interviewers, shedding light on the absurdities of job interviews with candid questions and responses, offering a refreshing take on a typically formal process.

The episode will air on Saturday on Sony.

