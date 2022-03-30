Macherla Niyojakavargam: Teaser of Nithiin's Film Crosses 3mn Views

Telugu Actor Nithiin will soon be seen playing the role of an IAS officer Siddharth Reddy in his upcoming action thriller film 'Macherla Niyojakavargam'. The movie's first look was released as teaser on Wednesday (March 30), marking the actor's birthday. Within few hours of the release, the teaser has crossed 3 million views on YouTube.

The teaser shows Niithin's character as the IAS officer who takes his first charge as collector of Guntur district. The film is directed by MS Raja Shekhar Reddy and is touted to be a mass action entertainer. The film is being presented by Rajkumar Akella, while it is being bankrolled by Sudhakar and Nikitha Reddy under their banner Sreshth Movies in association with Aditya Movies and Entertainment.

The teaser doesn’t show the plotline of the movie, but it shows an intense action block on Nithiin and some goons.The goons, who look like beasts with tiger paint on their bodies and face, enter the carnival to eradicate Nithiin's character. However, the actor counterattacks them. The action sequence choreographed by Venkat master, is wonderfully designed, as it shows the mass and action side of Nithiin.

The movie is set to release worldwide in theatres on July 8. Actresses Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa are the heroines opposite Nithiin. Mamidala Thirupathi has provided dialogues and Sahi Suresh is the art director. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is the editor.

The actor was last seen in Telugu film 'Maestro', which was the official remake of Hindi film 'Andhadhun', The movie, which also starred Nabha Natesh and Tamannaah Bhatia in the leading roles was a digital release.