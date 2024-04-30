Art & Entertainment

Lyricist Kausar Munir Boards Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great'

Actor-filmmaker Anupam Kher on Tuesday said lyricist Kausar Munir will pen songs for his upcoming directorial venture "Tanvi The Great".

Instagram
Kausar Munir Photo: Instagram
The movie marks Kher's second project as a director after 2002's "Om Jai Jagadish".

Munir, who has served as lyricist on films such as "Ek Tha Tiger", "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", "Dear Zindagi", and "Qala", joins Oscar winner MM Keeravaani who will compose music for "Tanvi The Great".

Kher shared the update of the movie on his official X page.

"Happy, Delighted and Honoured to present Ms. Kausar Munir, the hugely talented lyricist of my directorial film #TanviTheGreat. She has added magic to the songs composed by #MMKeeravani sir with her soulful lyrics," he wrote.

"Thank you Kausar ji for your warmth and brilliance during and after the making of our songs. I am fortunate to have you in our team of remarkable technicians," the actor-filmmaker captioned his photo with Munir and Keeravaani.

The shooting of "Tanvi the Great", a musical story, is underway.

