Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey Talks About Troubled Relationship With Husband Sam Bombay

Actress Poonam Pandey, who is presently participating in the digital reality show 'Lock Upp,' recently opened out about her estranged spouse Sam Bombay. In one of the instances, the model actress claimed that her estranged husband had battered her so violently that she had a brain haemorrhage. In the most recent episode, all of the inmates were assigned a topic of mental health and emotional well-being to debate and disclose their darkest secret.

Pandey spoke at length about her claimed problematic and violent relationship with her husband Sam Bombay during her turn. The 'Nasha' actress added that the food, sleep, and jail she is now in are all luxuries for her because she has been in a terrible relationship for the past four years. She also said that her estranged spouse would beat her up like a dog and imprison her in one of the rooms.

"This jail, the food, my sleep, it is luxury for me. I was in a relationship for 4 years and for those four years of my life I couldn't sleep. I couldn't eat. I would not eat for days, that's why I crave for vada pav. I would get beaten up. I would get locked in one of my bedrooms. My phone was broken so I couldn't make any calls. And the next time I would just feel that I should kill myself. I've tried to kill myself multiple times. Kutte ki tarah maarta hai na, kutte ki tarah (He would beat me up like a dog)," she revealed

Pandey also described how photos of her injured face went viral on social media, and she was harassed and taunted for being beaten up. She said, "At that point I started feeling I am very weak. I am not Poonam Pandey. Mera bahut mazak udaaya gaya, bahut bada mazak. ('ve been mocked, trolled a lot). My hospital pictures went viral, people started saying that she deserves this what is happening to her. I went through mental and physical abuse at my home itself. I consider myself very lucky that I am alive, emotional well-being. But I am proud of the fact that I am out of it and I am sitting with you all here."

Pandey went on to advise those who are victims of domestic violence to quit accepting the abuse and to speak out for themselves, "Al the women and men because they also got through it, I would like to tell them all that please leave it, don't drag such relationships. Life is very precious please respect it."

All the housemates hugged and cheered for Pandey and called her brave for coming out in open about her life and trauma.