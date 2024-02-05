Lisa Ann Dragged Out In Handcuffs From Matt Rife’s Comedy Show; Insists She Did ‘Nothing Wrong’

Lina Ann was arrested and dragged out in handcuff while she was watching Matt Rife’s comedy show. The performance was taking place at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall where Lisa Ann had come to cheer for her good friend Matt Rife. While she was enjoying the show, it’s being claimed by the authorities that she was on the phone. The former adult star claims to have followed all the protocols and not done anything wrong.
A video of Lisa Ann being handcuffed and dragged out has gone viral all over social media. In the video, the 51-year-old actress claims, “This. Is. Not. A. Bit. Real life I was arrested tonight @mattrife show at Radio City Music Hall #wtf (sic).” As the video went viral and people went on to ask for her well-being, she went on to add to her same post by writing, “So I was dragged out of @mattrife show tonight in handcuffs, stating I was using my phone. I had not used my phone. I was just enjoying the show. 45 minutes in handcuffs, sent to an ambulance and released. Meanwhile I missed the show I was so looking forward to (sic).”
45 minutes in handcuffs does sound a bit harsh if what the actress claims is true. The worst part about the entire ordeal is that she even ended up missing the entire show, which she actually wanted to see, and wanted to cheer for her good friend Matt Rife.
While the entire issue has become a global news, thanks to Lisa Ann’s massive popularity, Matt Rife hasn’t yet spoken up about the matter. Only time will tell what he has to say about his good friend Lisa Ann getting arrested from his own show.