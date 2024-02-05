Lisa Ann Dragged Out In Handcuffs From Matt Rife’s Comedy Show; Insists She Did ‘Nothing Wrong’

A video of Lisa Ann being handcuffed and dragged out has gone viral all over social media. In the video, the 51-year-old actress claims, “This. Is. Not. A. Bit. Real life I was arrested tonight @mattrife show at Radio City Music Hall #wtf (sic).” As the video went viral and people went on to ask for her well-being, she went on to add to her same post by writing, “So I was dragged out of @mattrife show tonight in handcuffs, stating I was using my phone. I had not used my phone. I was just enjoying the show. 45 minutes in handcuffs, sent to an ambulance and released. Meanwhile I missed the show I was so looking forward to (sic).”