Link-Up Rumours Never Stopped Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna From Giving Friendship Goals

On Monday evening (February 21), Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda put out a cryptic tweet, taking a dig at certain reports on him. A little further digging revealed that he was in his own way refuting rumours of marriage with his friend and actress Rashmika Mandanna. However, this is not the first time the two actors have been rumoured to be dating. Deverakonda and Mandanna came together onscreen for the first time with romantic drama 'Geetha Govindam' in 2018. Their chemistry not only made the film a successful project but also triggered the never-ending rumours of being in a relationship off-screen.

As usual nonsense..



Don’t we just

❤️ da news! — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 21, 2022

As both the actors gear up to make their Bollywood debut this year with Deverakonda's 'Liger' and Mandanna's 'Mission Majnu', it is interesting to see how both of them didn't let the constant attention on their off-screen bonding come in the way of their friendship.



Both the actors go to the same gym in Hyderabad and Mumbai and get papped together with bright and confident smiles. The two also welcomed the New Year 2022 in Goa together along with family and friends. While they continue to dodge any questions on their relationship, Mandanna has earlier shared how Deverakonda has been her support, especially after her break up with actor Rakshit Shetty in 2017.

In an interview with International Business Times, Mandanna said, "“I was recovering from my break-up with Rakshit Shetty. I needed comfort and care which I found in Deverakonda. I was struggling to cope up with my emotions and it was him who lifted my spirits. He was the one who made me understand that there was a different world outside, waiting for me to embrace."



Fans got to see their onscreen chemistry once again when they came together for director Bharat Kamma's film 'Dear Comrade'. The film, once again, was received positively by fans.



Mandanna in the same interview also accepted that they have a 'spark'.



"He (Vijay Deverakonda) is a simple guy who was happy in his own world. During 'Geetha Govindam', we were just friends, but there was a kind of spark that we could not ignore. He isn’t an insecure person like my ex-boyfriend Rakshit Shetty nor suggests me to sacrifice my career. He is a free-minded person and wants me to be independent forever"

When Mandanna posted the first poster of 'Liger' to show support, Deverakonda revealed on social media that 'Rushieee' had already seen some glimpses of his big project. That was enough to throw fans in a state of frenzy, hoping that there is more to their friendship.

Rushieee 🤗🤍



I promise most of the theater will be on their feet with you 😄 hooting and whistling.. you know cuz you’ve seen some stuff ;) https://t.co/oO0rDVFSZL — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 18, 2021

A romantic relationship or not, both Mandanna and Deverakonda continue to give fans friendship goals with their on and off appearances in Mumbai and Hyderabad.



On the work front, Mandanna is enjoying the success of 'Pushpa: The Rise' and will soon be seen alongside actor Sharwanand in the Telugu film 'Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu'. She also has her second Bollywood film in the pipeline, which will be with actor Amitabh Bachchan and has been titled 'Goodbye'.