In an interview with NDTV, Aishwarya Rajinikanth opened up about the working experience with her dad in the film. She said, “I think for any filmmaker it is a dream come true. This happened to be because it was never in my carts, never ever imagined in the widest of dreams. So, obviously, it is a huge surreal moment, when you say action and cut for the first time. Extremely emotional as a daughter, extremely surreal as a director. And overall a blessing. Every single day of him being on the set was like a mini masterclass.”