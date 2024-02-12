Aishwarya Rajnikanth's directorial comeback 'Lal Salaam' had a decent start at the box office. It earned Rs 3.55 crore on Day 1. On Day 2, it collected Rs 3.25 crore. On Day 3, on its first Sunday, Rajinikanth starrer minted only Rs 3 crore nett in all languages. So, the three-day collection of 'Lal Salaam' stands at Rs 9.80 crore, as per a report in Sacnilk.
It registered an overall 28.53% Tamil occupancy on Sunday. Morning shows had an occupancy of 18.39%, afternoon shows witnessed 32.35%, evening shows 36.99% and night shows saw 26.39% occupancy. Reportedly, 'Lal Salaam' has raked in Rs 22 crore worldwide.
The sports drama has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film comes with an important message about religious harmony. Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth have played the lead roles, while Rajinikanth is seen in an extended cameo as Moideen Bhai. It also stars Dhanya Balakrishnan, Vivek Prasanna, KS Ravi Kumar, Senthil, Jeevitha, Thambi Ramaiah, Ananthika Sanilkumar, and Thangadurai.
On the day of 'Lal Salaam's release, Rajinikanth took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, and shared a picture with his daughter Aishwarya and wrote in Tamil that is translated to English as, "My anbu salaam to my beloved mother Aishwarya. I pray to almighty that your movie Lal Salaam will be a huge success''.
In an interview with NDTV, Aishwarya Rajinikanth opened up about the working experience with her dad in the film. She said, “I think for any filmmaker it is a dream come true. This happened to be because it was never in my carts, never ever imagined in the widest of dreams. So, obviously, it is a huge surreal moment, when you say action and cut for the first time. Extremely emotional as a daughter, extremely surreal as a director. And overall a blessing. Every single day of him being on the set was like a mini masterclass.”