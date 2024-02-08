In a conversation with The Lallantop, Kusha Kapila revealed that she chose to announce her separation on a public platform because a news portal had told her that they had found out about it. Following this news, she decided to go public with her announcement. She said, “We got a call from a publication saying that they have found out about the separation. It was our private moment; it was a sacred moment for us. The publication said deny the matter or we will publish the story.”