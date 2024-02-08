Kusha Kapila announced her separation from her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia last year. When she announced her separation, the influencer and actor was bullied and targeted on social media. In a latest interview, Kusha revealed the real reason behind why she decided to announce her separation on social media.
In a conversation with The Lallantop, Kusha Kapila revealed that she chose to announce her separation on a public platform because a news portal had told her that they had found out about it. Following this news, she decided to go public with her announcement. She said, “We got a call from a publication saying that they have found out about the separation. It was our private moment; it was a sacred moment for us. The publication said deny the matter or we will publish the story.”
Kusha Kapila also opened up on how going public with the announcement was a scary decision for her. She revealed that she held her father’s hand and she had also called Zorawar during this moment. She revealed that she was alone in her Mumbai apartment when she called Zorawar. She mentioned how alone and scared she felt.
She continued, “My dad held my hand when I made the decision. He knew that I was capable of making this decision. This was an emotional as well as a private moment for our family. I had no plans to announce (my separation) the day I announced it. You can consider that we were asked to put that statement on social media because we wanted the information to go through us rather than any other person.”
Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Ahluwalia tied the knot in 2017. The couple separated in 2023. Kusha is now focusing on her acting career, while Zorawar has taken to influencing people on social media.