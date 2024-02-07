Ever since Guru Randhawa announced that he is making his Bollywood debut in a romantic comedy, his fans have been ecstatic. Earlier, the teaser of ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ was released. The teaser created significant buzz on social media. Following the phenomenal response that the teaser received, the trailer of ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ is finally here.
The trailer of ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ revolves around the life of a young couple who are based in Agra. Heer is the least interested in his studies. But Rani, on the other hand, is serious about her career and wants to do something to change the world. Heer continues to support Rani and her dreams. But their family has some other plans. The family gets them married and Rani’s career goes for a toss. But Heer continues to support her and comes up with new and quirky plans.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ here.
When you watch the trailer, the chemistry between Guru Randhawa and Saiee M Manjrekar stands out. They have aced the part where they look like a cute couple. Their chemistry is refreshing, and their antics make you want to root for them. But that is the only good part about the trailer. The trailer is interspersed with random jokes that try very hard to make you laugh, but they simply fall flat on the face. For example, the Juhi Chawla joke. The joke is so bad that I don’t even want to explain it here. Not just this instance, the jokes are cliché and old. They just pull down the potential of the film.
‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ stars Guru Randhawa, Saiee M. Manjerakar, Anupam Kher, Ila Arun, Atul Srivastava, Paresh Ganatra, and Paritosh Tripathi in pivotal roles. The cast makes me optimistic that maybe they can salvage the movie and not reduce it to just another cringe-fest. Directed by G Ashok, the movie is set to release in cinemas on February 16.