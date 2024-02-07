When you watch the trailer, the chemistry between Guru Randhawa and Saiee M Manjrekar stands out. They have aced the part where they look like a cute couple. Their chemistry is refreshing, and their antics make you want to root for them. But that is the only good part about the trailer. The trailer is interspersed with random jokes that try very hard to make you laugh, but they simply fall flat on the face. For example, the Juhi Chawla joke. The joke is so bad that I don’t even want to explain it here. Not just this instance, the jokes are cliché and old. They just pull down the potential of the film.