‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ Teaser Promises Quirky, Twisted Love Story Of A Couple From Agra

The film, which marks Guru’s acting debut, also features the track ‘Bottley Kholo’.

Talking about the track, Guru had earlier shared: "Being a part of 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' has been special since day one. 'Bottley Kholo' is a sneak peek into the amazing moments we've shared on the sets. Working with Meet Bros on this song and alongside such talented actors has made this journey truly special for me.”