Kubbra Sait To Release Her First Literary Work 'Open Book' Soon

Actor Kubbra Sait is set to dive into the literary world and become an author with her debut work titled ‘Open Book’ set to release on June 27, HarperCollins India announced on Friday.

The book is part memoir and part inspirational treatise and will span the actors' formative years growing up in Bengaluru, including her tryst with social anxiety to body shaming, as well as achieving artistic success.

According to a press release issued by the publisher HarperCollins, the book will contain 24 chapters, each named idiosyncratically after the pivotal theme outlining the narrative of the chapter.

“It’s been a labour of love. I was asked by many who knew I was writing a memoir, ‘Aren’t you too young to write one?’ This was my time and my way to reflect on the journey thus far, and to recognise how much I’ve learnt over the last three decades," she said in a statement.

Sait is best known for starring in the movies ‘Sultan’ and ‘Ready’ as well as the web series ‘Sacred Games’. She called writing the book a cathartic experience.

"It made me smile, it brought a lump to my throat… but above it all, I made a cross-over. The past is behind me. The present is a new book to pen. I’m excited to bring you all Open Book, because that is literally who I am, as a person. Enjoy this story,” she added.

Sait also shared a photo of the memoir's cover art on her social media accounts.

Trisha Bora, senior commissioning editor, HarperCollins India said,"'Open Book' is honest, intimate, irreverent and profound – a dazzling memoir of a remarkable life."

[With Inputs From PTI]