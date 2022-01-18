Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek recently addressed the family conflict with actor Govinda, who is his maternal uncle, and stated that he wants to put an end to it. Abhishek, who plays Sapna, told actress Raveena Tandon that he loved her film 'Bade Miyan, Bade Miyan’. The actress corrected him and said it is ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. Abhishek then replied and said that for him 'Chote Miyan' (Govinda) is 'Bade Miyan' only.

The comedian went on to add, "Maine jo kuch bhi seekha hai unhi se seekha hai. Woh alag baat hai woh mereko chote miyan nahi maante hai. Theek hai, koi baat nahi, family hai, chalta rehta hai. Karenge baat, solve hoga, koi problem nahi (Whatever I have learnt, it is from him. It is a different matter that he does think of me as his nephew. But it’s okay, it's family and these things happen, we will talk and solve things)."

According to Pinkvilla, Abhishek had opened up on this matter and said, “I love my mama and mami and want them to forgive me. I’ve tried many times but they are not accepting my apology. I don’t know why they are not willing to forgive me when I am like their child.”

As reported by News18, Govinda was enraged with Abhishek after the latter made a remark on his show. Govinda had already slammed his nephew in an interview in which he said “making money by insulting others on television." He revealed that he was “extremely upset" with the ‘Maine Govinda ko apna mama rakha hai’ remark. In his defense, Krushna had said that the comment “wasn’t in bad taste."

Sunita Ahuja, Govinda's wife, had said in an interview with ETimes, "I am distressed beyond words to know what Krushna Abhishek said about refusing to be a part of the episode that featured my family and me as guests. He said that both parties did not want to share the stage. Last year in November, Govinda had issued a statement clarifying his stand and vowing to never discuss family issues in public. Like a thorough gentleman, he has kept the promise."

For the unversed, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ was directed by David Dhawan. The film starred actors Govinda, Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Ramya Krishnan, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, and Satish Kaushik.