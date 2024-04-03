Kritika Bharadwaj Played Aeroplane Simulation Games For Her Part In ‘Yodha’

Talking about how she landed her part in the film, the actress shared: “In June 2021, I auditioned for a project without realising it was ‘Yodha’. Fast forward to October, while filming ‘Mismatched’ season 2 in Rajasthan, I received a call from Panchami's team, inviting me for a meeting with the directors for a look test. Following that, I was confirmed for the role. We concluded shooting for ‘Mismatched’ season 2 on November 24, and by November 27, I was already on set for ‘Yodha’.”