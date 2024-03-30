Art & Entertainment

Kriti Sanon Shares Why She Likes Indian Men: 'Too Desi, Want Other Person To At Least Understand Hindi'

Actress Kriti Sanon, who is receiving a lot of positive response for her recently released theatrical film ‘Crew’, has shared why she likes Indian men.

Advertisement

I
IANS
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Kriti Sanon Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Kriti Sanon, who is receiving a lot of positive response for her recently released theatrical film ‘Crew’, has shared why she likes Indian men.

Actress Kriti Sanon, who is receiving a lot of positive response for her recently released theatrical film ‘Crew’, has shared why she likes Indian men.

The actress said that she needs a guy, who she would date to be “a little desi”.

The actress spoke with Raj Shamani on his podcast, and said: “Abhi tak I haven’t gotten attracted to an absolute white man except for like you feel that Ryan Gosling is hot and all. You can find people hot but I haven’t fallen for someone who is not completely Indian. Never say never but, I would prefer to date a guy who is a little desi.”

Advertisement

She further mentioned, “That’s because I’m too desi, I need the partner to at least understand Hindi, he may choose not to speak the language at all. Mere mooh se Hindi nikalne waali hai, I can’t always talk in English. I can’t dance for too long on English songs, I’m gonna play Hindi songs and Punjabi songs.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita