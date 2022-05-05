Kriti Sanon On Dating Rumours: These Petty things, Don’t Bother Me At All

Actress Kriti Sanon shared a post with her co-star, and the rumour mill got out of control, with speculation that they are dating. However, the actress now claims that it is just another "petty" thing for her to ignore. And she feels this is due to the increasing popularity of social media.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, when asked about the rumours, Sanon said, “It is (result of) people’s need for information. I don’t know if social media is a great thing to happen to us or a bad thing that happened to us. I have mixed feelings when it comes to that.”

“If you ask me about these petty things, they don’t bother me at all. It just makes you feel like ‘I wish my life was as interesting as it sounded it to be,” she quips.

Sanon is still learning to deal with the intense attention on her personal and professional life after eight years in the industry. “I know that this is a part and parcel of being a celebrity and a known face. But, I have to admit that there are things that annoy you and bother you,” says Sanon, adding, “Sometimes things are written about you or you get scrutinised for everything you say”.

When asked how she deals with continual attention, the actress says building mental boundaries is her solution. “And understanding what matters and what doesn’t. Now, I have realised that more and more information is needed because of social media. Every second there has to be something new that they need to post, there are portals which need to come out with content. So, when there is more content, more things will be written about you,” says the 'Mimi' (2021) actor, who has a busy year ahead as she works on 'Shehzada,' 'Ganapath,' 'Bhediya' and 'Adipurush.'

The 31-year-old is relieved that it fades away quickly as well. “Everything that is written about you faster, fades away faster. Since, the public memory is very short. Just like success and failure are temporary, good and bad publicity is also temporary,” she concludes.